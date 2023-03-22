Isle of Palms to hold spaghetti dinner
TREASURE ISLAND — The Isle of Palms Civic Association will hold its annual spaghetti dinner Tuesday March 28, 4-7 p.m., at the Treasure Island Community Center, 106th Ave.
The dinner is open to the public and is available dine-in or to-go.
Cost for adults is $15 in advance or $17 at the door. Children under age 10 are $7.
Tickets are available at the Treasure Island Chamber of Commerce, 12601 Gulf Blvd, or at the door if not sold out.
For information or tickets, call 860-480-3035
St. Pete Beach Public Library news
The St. Pete Beach Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, March 24, 2 p.m. — World Cinema: “Odette Toulemonde” (2006, not rated). A French-language film. The story of a meeting between two unusual castaways who have nothing in common.
Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m. — Healing Arts: Art & Health Connection. A 45-minute series of activities centered around art. No knowledge about or experience with art is required.
Monday, March 27, 5 p.m. — Mayor’s Open Office: Ask questions and discuss concerns with St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson.
Tuesday, March 28, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, March 28, 4:30 p.m. — Middle Grade Graphic Novel Book Club: “Mighty Jack” by Ben Hatke. This group is designed for readers ages 10-13, but anyone under the age of 18 can join.
Wednesday, March 29, 6 p.m. — Author Event: Tara Lush, Coffee Lover’s Mysteries. Lush is a Florida-based author of romance and cozy mystery. Books will be available for purchase and signing after the presentation.
Thursday, March 30, 2-4 p.m. — Van Gogh Collaborative Sticker Puzzle Drop-In: Drop in and work on a collaborative sticker puzzle depicting Van Gogh’s Starry Night.
Friday, March 31, 4:30 p.m. — Cookie Taste Test Challenge (all ages): Come taste test different sandwich cookies and guess the flavors! We’ll provide the cookies and milk!
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and check out our new website at gulfbeacheslibrary.org. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10a.m.-12 p.m.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, March 28, 5-7:30 pm. Registration required.
AARP Tax Help: Through April 13. Reservation required. Call 727-346-8256.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays,10:30 am, ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 am, ages 2-4.
Santa's Angels to present Havana Nights
REDINGTON BEACH — Santa’s Angels will present Havana Nights, April 1, 6-10 p.m., at Friendship Park. The event celebrates Havana nights and Caribbean music with a 1950's car show, tropical drinks, a pig roast, and local restaurant food. This is an over-21 event.
Tickets are $50 and include an open bar, cocktails, wine, sangria and local craft beer, a live 12-piece Latin Cuban band, and a cigar bar.
Live auctions will include a trip for two to Tuscany with a Ferrari or Sonoma/Napa wine tour, golf, and Spa Fairmount Inn trip.
Tickets can be purchased at Citgo Gas Redington, Nachman's Seafood on North Redington Beach, and Bronze Lady on Madeira Beach, or online at www.bidpal.net/havananights2023.
Santa's Angels is a local children's charity celebrating its 36th year, helping over 16,000 families and children in Pinellas County with food, toys, bedding, and bikes.
Don CeSar hires first female general manager
ST. PETE BEACH — Barbara Readey is the new complex general manager at The Don CeSar as well at its sister property Beach House Suites.
Readey, the first woman to hold the position, most recently served as hotel manager for Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott Water Street.
Readey’s 20 years of hospitality experience as a general manager includes leading the Vinoy Renaissance Resort and Golf Club, where she successfully navigated a three-year, $58 million redevelopment project while maintaining the best-in-class GSS and ESS scores.
She has been active in hospitality leadership positions outside of her professional roles, serving as a member of Marriott International’s General Manager Advisory Council, chairperson of the Marriott Tampa Bay Business Council, vice president of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, as well as serving the St. Pete Chamber of Commerce and a founding member of the St. Pete Economic Development committee.
Tampa Bay Watch to host Earth Night
ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center will host Earth Night, Grown in the Gulf, on April 20 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Tampa Bay Watch headquarters in Tierra Verde.
The evening will feature a curated selection of local ingredients, chefs, craft beverages and artists. Guests can sample various featured ingredients prepared by local chefs.
Tickets are $100 per person with 75% of the ticket purchase tax deductible. Proceeds will help students from underserved local communities participate in marine science education programs hosted by the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center.
To browse the full list of ingredient partners, chefs, restaurants, featured beverages and artists, visit https://www.tbwdiscoverycenter.org/growninthegulf. To purchase tickets, visit https://41207a.blackbaudhosting.com/41207a/Earth-Night-2023-Grown-in-the-Gulf.
SPB, Chamber partner on loans, grants
ST. PETE BEACH — The city of St. Pete Beach has partnered with Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce to offer business improvement loans and grants through the St. Pete Beach Business Site Improvement Program.
Deadline for applications is Friday, March 31. The application can be found at www.tampabaybeaches.com/BSIP.
The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber was awarded $50,000 from the city of St. Pete Beach to fund the program.
Eligible projects include fat, oil and grease traps; accessibility improvements (ADA); outdoor beautification; parking improvements; fencing; public art; historic preservation compliance; garbage screening; façade improvements; awnings; painting and signage.
Certain guidelines apply.
For more information, contact Robin Miller at info@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.
