The city of St. Pete Beach invites the public to attend quarterly town hall meetings on subjects of interest to residents and businesses.
The first of the quarterly meetings will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The meetings will focus on pertinent subjects each session and will be a forum for information, questions, and discussion covering the different districts in St. Pete Beach.
The District 1 Town Hall schedule for Oct. 6th includes water conservation, redevelopment, church fields, Boca Ciega/school traffic, shared parking, Gulf Boulevard-Green Initiative, boat launches, electrical undergrounding, and library services.
The public is encouraged to attend to discuss the issues and ask questions of the District 1 commissioner, city staff, and other community leaders.
The town hall will be in the commission chambers at City Hall, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach.