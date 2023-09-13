TREASURE ISLAND — Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance on first reading allowing the city to establish a procedure for implementing special assessments to fund capital improvements and essential services.
The ordinance is a tool that the state gives cities to fund special projects that benefit specific areas, City Manager Amy Davis told commissioners at their Sept. 5 meeting.
The idea first came to light when Isle of Capri residents told city officials they want to pursue undergrounding of their utilities. “It’s really a tool that the state allows cities to utilize in general and we don’t have it codified in our code,” Davis told commissioners.
Residents can either petition the city to levy an assessment to fund projects in their neighborhood, or the city can initiate a special assessment to make capital improvements in specific areas.
During an earlier work session, commissioners asked staff to design a two-step ballot process to permit resident-initiated assessments. An initial resident-based petition would require a 70% threshold approval in order to move it farther along the process, whereas staff could be directed to nail down costs, the city manager said.
If 70% or more of the residents in an area approve the assessment, a second ballot by certified mail would go out to the affected neighborhood, stating up-to-date firm costs. Then in a second vote, a threshold of 80 percent of the residents would have to approve the special assessment petition.
Passing of this ordinance “is the first step in working with the Isle of Capri folks to explore the option of undergrounding utilities,” Davis said. “In that process, because we don’t want to only address burying utilities, we want to make (the ordinance) general enough for any infrastructure project.”
The city manager noted that city-initiated special assessments can also be levied. “Should there be a significant infrastructure project that is impacting or benefitting one particular area of the city, it could be funded through the use of a special assessment,” she said.
Special assessments can be levied to pay for utility undergrounding, roads, sidewalks, water and wastewater projects or beach renourishment. It can fund fire protection, solid waste, stormwater or street lighting.
An assessment cannot fund general administration of government, law enforcement, or city hall or administration buildings.
Commissioner Beth Wetzel asked for an example of what a city initiated assessment might look like.
“In the future, if there is a particular area of the city that’s really going to benefit from raising infrastructure, and struggling with repetitive flooding, over and over, this would allow the city to do a major improvement and assess those folks in the affected area,” Davis said. “It would have to be something that clearly would be impacting one area and that one area has a significant benefit from it, versus the entire city.”
City Attorney Jennifer Cowan explained that a special assessment is a special benefit to that property, whereas right now, any kind of infrastructure project being funded is through millage, as a general benefit to the community as a whole.
Mayor Tyler Payne noted assessments are highly regulated by the state. There are certain standards that have to be met in order to apply an assessment.
Commissioner Saleene Partridge said she would like to see a list of cities, especially beach cities in Pinellas County, that utilize special assessments.
“I can already sense this will be a topic for discussion,” she said.
The special assessment ordinance passed unanimously on first reading, with a second and final hearing planned Monday, Sept. 18.