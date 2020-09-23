REDINGTON BEACH — Residents here could face new rules for garbage collection and the recycling of it in an ordinance under consideration by the Town Commission.
The ordinance was unanimously approved on first reading Sept. 16.
While Mayor Nick Simons said he had requested Town Attorney Jay Daigneault to “tweak” the current ordinance, much of its language is new.
Among the proposed changes is insertion of a section that states trash or garbage accumulating at a “purportedly unoccupied” building will be evidence that the trash is not being dumped but generated “by some current use.” Such trash would be subject to fees for pickup and disposal.
Another proposed change calls for garbage cans to be put out for collection no earlier than 6 p.m. the evening before its scheduled pickup and removed from the curb no later than 7 p.m. the day of collection.
Businesses and residents of multifamily buildings would be required to establish a recycling program by Jan 1. Apartment complexes and condos must set up a single-stream recycling process to separate out several categories of waste: newspapers, glass, metal containers and plastic.
Commercial businesses would be required to also separate textiles and wood for recycling.
Additionally, the ordinance would set up a schedule of fines and fees for not properly disposing of garbage, ranging from $50 for a first offense by residents to $5,000 for multiple violations by a private contractor.
The potential changes come as the commission considers the possibility of replacing its current trash collection vendor. Proposals from vendors are due to town offices by Oct. 5.
In other business
Commissioners agreed to sign on to an interlocal agreement between Pinellas County and beach communities to share $35 million from the Penny for Pinellas sales tax. The funds will be used for undergrounding utility lines on Gulf Boulevard.
At a public hearing Sept. 14, commissioners unanimously approved the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year and set the tax rate at 1.8149, which is unchanged from the current year.
Finance Commissioner Tom Dorgan acknowledged the tax rate was greater than the rolled-back rate by 5.35%, but “it seems necessary at this time of uncertainty that we hold our millage rate.”
The incoming general fund budget of $1.417 million is up about 3%, he added, which is “about equal to the cost of living.” Town staff will receive a 3% pay raise.
The capital fund budget is $267,709, and the stormwater budget is $256,938.