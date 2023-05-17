INDIAN SHORES — A busy Town Council formally passed a temporary juvenile curfew ordinance and gave initial approval to measures that control access to town property and address special events and weddings on the beach. Five resolutions passed, as well, making the May 9 council meeting an eventful one.
The temporary juvenile curfew, which passed 4-1 on its first reading last month, passed unanimously 5-0 on its second reading. It restricts those under the age of 18 who are not accompanied by a supervising adult from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and the temporary curfew will expire at midnight on July 16.
Citing difficulties with spring break crowds, both New Smyrna Beach on the state’s east coast and nearby Redington Shores have recently instituted temporary juvenile curfews.
Special attorney Daniel Lewis was on hand to answer questions regarding the ordinance. Council member Michael Petruccelli, who was the one dissenting vote at the first reading of the ordinance last month, again expressed his concern that he preferred midnight as the start of the curfew, and that minors coming home from work could be adversely impacted.
But Lewis explained that exceptions to the ordinance include minors returning from work.
Petruccelli mentioned other possible situations, such as kids hanging out around a hotel or condo pool. Maj. Glen Smith of the Indian Shores Police Department said that there would have to be a complaint before officers would be sent out, that officers were not looking to roust anyone for no reason. “This (ordinance) is just a tool,” said Smith.
“The list of exceptions is longer than the actual ordinance,” said Lewis, concurring with Smith.
The next two ordinances that passed unanimously on their first reading were codifying and clarifying what already was on the books. The first documented control of access to town-owned, controlled, and leased property while the second dealt with special events and weddings on the beach, providing for permitting and enacting penalties for violations.
The first of five resolutions that passed unanimously authorized acceptance of a donation of artwork to the town library. Sara Mullins of the Arts Council explained that the 36 pieces were from the Women Who Work Portrait Project Display, and were donated by the Women’s Caucus for Art.
Another resolution adopted rules of decorum as part of the rules of procedure governing the conduct of government business. Mayor Patrick Soranno requested that the town administrator “frame the rules and put them around the building.”
A resolution dissolved ad hoc committees that have completed their established purpose, including the Auditor Selection Committee, Gulf Boulevard Planting Committee, and the Arts Council.
The next resolution approved a membership reapportionment plan for the Pinellas County Metropolitan Planning Organization (Forward Pinellas). Vice Mayor Diantha Schear explained that this was due to the change in local populations.
The last resolution declared the Indian Shores Police Department’s 2016 Dodge Charger as surplus property, so that it may be re-appropriated or sold.