INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The city’s newest bar and restaurant received its long-awaited grand opening July 26, as patrons lined up in the scorching heat to enter Coco’s Crush Bar & Grill.
Located at 2405 Gulf Blvd. in the home of former island favorite 18 on the Rocks, the late afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy and commissioners Denise Houseberg and Joe McCall as well as Pinellas County Commissioners Chris Latvala and Brian Scott.
Coco’s owner Glenn Sutch, a Baltimore native, said he and his partner/brother, Gary, are thrilled to open their newest location in IRB following the popularity of their initial Clearwater Beach spots.
“It just made sense,” Sutch said before the ceremony with last-minute preparations taking place all around the completely remodeled restaurant. “Our brand has grown so much in Clearwater Beach, when we saw this place was available, it was a no-brainer.”
Sutch, who has an extensive history working in the area’s hospitality industry, said he understood what he was getting into when he bought the iconic yet rough-around-the-edges bar two years ago.
“When we purchased 18 on the Rocks we purchased an iconic location,” Sutch said. “But we had a vision, we knew a full and complete upgrade was needed, and we vowed to do it and do it right instead of do it quick, and that’s what we did.”
Sutch noted the $2 million project has provided more than 100 jobs while praising his contractor.
“He did a wonderful job,” Sutch said. “He left no stone unturned getting this place right.”
While a remodel of the rickety old Rocks was a necessity, Sutch knows that new paint, working plumbing and air conditioning alone won’t make his new place a success. For Coco’s to crush it in IRB, they’ll rely on the food and drink menu, which specializes in Maryland-style seafood cuisine and icy tropical drinks.
“We love our food,” Sutch said, citing the Maryland crab menu items among their most popular offerings.
“We’ll also have a late-night kitchen. So, we’ll have food for locals and visitors, morning, noon, and night.”
Prior to slicing the red ribbon, Sutch said he hopes Coco’s Crush helps fill a void in IRB created by the closure of 18 on the Rocks, the Red Lion and recently, the Salt Pour House, among other local favorites.
“I hope so,” he said. “That’s why we built it, and we did it right!”
According to Kennedy, Coco’s Crush is a welcome addition to the island’s restaurant scene.
“It’s been two years, he totally gutted the place, and we’re really happy for Glenn,” she said. “They put a lot of heart and soul into this place, and we’re thrilled he opened today. So come out and support them!”