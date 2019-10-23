REDINGTON BEACH — Emergency help will be at the front door of Redington Beach homes more quickly after officials here partnered with neighboring towns and the county to build a nearby station for emergency services workers.
Town commissioners unanimously approved Oct. 16 an interlocal agreement with North Redington Beach, Redington Shores and Pinellas County to construct, maintain and operate a multi-use facility in North Redington Beach.
The building will be a home base for fire rescue workers and emergency medical workers. Additionally, it will provide offices for Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies, space for Redington Shores public works operations, and replace North Redington’s current public works facility.
The facility will be located at 190 173rd Ave. E. in North Redington Beach, the location of that town’s current public works facility and a county lift station.
Construction costs are estimated at $3 million, with Pinellas County pitching in $2.6 million. The rest will be portioned out to the three communities: North Redington Beach will pay $200,000, Redington Shores, $140,000 and Redington Beach $60,000.
The towns will be responsible for the financial costs of operating and maintaining the facility and the county will be responsible for capital improvements.
The agreement calls for a “non-transport capable” Advanced Life Support rescue unit and a second firefighter/paramedic position to be posted to the facility.
A start date for construction is not specified in the pact.
The cities of Seminole and Madeira Beach are under contract to provide fire service for all the Redingtons. The new location will be centrally located to the three communities, enabling a quicker response to local emergencies.
Mayor Nick Simons noted that North Redington Beach was donating the land. If the county had to purchase the property, “this project would have never moved forward,” he said.
After the facility is open, the mayor said a “water rescue component” could be added.
In other news
Commissioner Fred Steiermann asked the panel to consider drafting an ordinance to regulate liveaboard boaters. Madeira Beach passed an ordinance Oct. 8 restricting liveaboards to mooring in that city’s waters to no more than 72 hours. Treasure Island already had a similar ordinance, he said.
He worried that such boaters could be forced northward toward Redington Beach by such ordinances.
“I would have to think we would want to put something together and be proactive,” Steiermann said, adding that three boats were at that time moored off Harbor Drive “only 400 feet” from the town’s boundaries.
The commission directed Town Attorney Jay Daigneault to draft an ordinance for their consideration.
Also, Commissioner David Will reported the architect has made requested changes to plans for Friendship Park renovations, which are now being reviewed by the Building Department. When that review is finished, the project will be put out for bids, he said.