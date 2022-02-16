MADEIRA BEACH — A high-and-dry “drystack” boat storage facility at the City Marina could make a lot of money, and be an exceptional “wow factor” part of the city’s waterfront, commission members were told at the Feb. 9 City Commission meeting.
The commission heard a presentation by Founders3, a real estate development and services company specializing in marina projects, who most recently completed a large high-and-dry facility in Fort Lauderdale.
Construction of a high-and-dry at the marina has long been a pet project of Mayor John Hendricks, which he touted during his election campaign and has since promoted as “very lucrative” and “something we need to do.”
An analysis done by Founders3 showed the City Marina would be “a great location” for a financially successful drystack, said president John Matheson. Pinellas County is the fourth-highest county in the state for boat ownership, and the existing drystack facilities here are near 100 percent capacity and there is a waiting list for some, he said.
The proposed facility would be a very simple building, but made decorative and elegant on the outside, Matheson said.
Founders3 chief executive David Behnke said, “We can make it look like a ‘wow factor’ building,” adding it would “look fantastic” and “be an exceptional part of your waterfront.”
Their analysis showed it would perform very well financially.
The total construction cost would be about $16.5 million. That estimate is about half of a $30 million estimate the city had obtained last year from consulting firm Cardno.
Boat slip rental is expected to bring in a total of $5.4 million annually. Expenses are low, about $3 million per year, leaving a profit of $2.5 million, according to the Founders3 analysis.
Behnke said they looked at construction costs and operating expenses at their other marinas to come up with realistic numbers. “We don’t want to promise you something that we can’t deliver,” he said.
The Founders3 firm could operate the facility itself or as a joint venture with the city, or as a lease arrangement, Behnke said.
Commissioner Helen “Happy” Price said the revenue generated by the high-and-dry “would rival our parking revenue that we covet so much.”
Discussions of building a drystack facility at the City Marina are very preliminary at this point.
“We have a lot we need to figure out, a lot to talk about. But economically this works, very well,” said Behnke.
“That was a great presentation,” said Commissioner Doug Andrews, who was attending the meeting via Zoom. He recommended further discussion at an upcoming workshop.