ST. PETE BEACH — Commissioners raised questions about why the city should pay $314,800 to restore the 1st Avenue Fishing Pier without first receiving proof that St. Pete Beach, and not the county, owns the 61-year-old facility.
City officials made the case at a March 28 meeting that it is indeed the city’s structure, but agreed to obtain documentation that would prove the point.
Commissioner Mark Grill said the county claimed ownership at one point, “so why are we having to foot the bill?”
City Manager Alex Rey explained that the city went back to the first approval of the pier and the permit was in the county’s name. Subsequent correspondence confirmed that the city had taken ownership and maintenance of the pier since then.
“We were the ones that executed the renewal of the permit,” Rey said. “It’s been a city asset essentially for a long time. What the county had was the original permit to put the pier in.”
Public Works Director Mike Clarke said the question over ownership arose because the rock pile underneath the pier does belong to the county.
“Somewhere along the line we plopped a 10-inch-thick concrete sidewalk on top of their rocks, and then we built a fishing pier on the end of that,” Clarke said. “It’s just existed as part of city infrastructure ever since.”
Rey said the city received information from the county stating they have no rights or interests to the pier. That didn’t satisfy Commissioner Chris Marone, who asked how the city can ensure the county won’t one day say it’s their pier.
“You said the city has information?” said Marone. “When I look at property ownership I think deeds, I think titles, I think documents that are executed by someone with authority that confirms the transfer of an asset from one to the other. “
The city manager yielded.
“Commissioner Marone is correct, somebody years from now can have an epiphany and change their mind, so we might as well get it documented, executed now that they are agreeing with us that it’s ours,” Rey said.
Grill said the commission could approve the agenda item to repair the fishing pier with the condition that before the city executes the contract, it gets the right paperwork in place.
Rey said the city can work with legal staff to get something executed prior to issuing the contract, “so even if you award the contract, we won’t execute it until we get something that satisfies your request.”
Assistant City Attorney Mathew McConnell advised that the city does have an interlocal agreement from 1983 with Pinellas County, along with a renewed submerged land lease from the state speaking specifically on this issue.
“That agreement has not been terminated, so I just want to clarify that there has been an agreement for roughly 40 years,” McConnell said.
That was “added assurance to me,” Marone said.
In addition, a September 2022 report from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows the city as the applicant.
The National Marine Fisheries Service’s Southeast Regional Office wrote: “The USACE proposes to permit the City of St. Pete Beach (the applicant) to repair an existing public recreational fishing pier. Following an inspection of the pier in June 2019, it was closed to the public due to the deteriorated conditions of the structure. The post-construction use of the existing pier is intended to resume as a public recreational fishing pier.”
The rehabilitation project includes installing formwork around the exterior of the pier, filling the void space beneath the pier with flowable fill, installation of handrails, installation of a fish cleaning station with waste tube, and concrete spall repairs.
Commissioners unanimously approved the $314,800 bid to Southern Road & Bridge. Construction is expected to start this month.