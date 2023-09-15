Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers Belleair partnered with Posies Flower Truck and Frio’s St. Pete Gourmet Popsicle Truck on Aug. 24 to bring together clients, prospects, and community members in a celebration of summer. The two shops distributed a complimentary flower bouquet and gourmet popsicle to each guest. From left to right: Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Advisors Xeniya McCallister and Samantha Locke, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach License Broker Cherie Pattishall, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach VP Operations Stephanie Toffler, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Client Specialist Ashley Pedone, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Advisors Ineta Kalnina, Adriana Gajdosova and Debbie Morroney.
