ST. PETE BEACH — Duke Energy and the city will partner to replace 151 streetlights along Gulf Winds Drive.
“Duke Energy is currently in design for the undergrounding of overhead distribution wiring along Gulf Winds Drive, from Gulf Boulevard to 71st Avenue,” Public Works Director Mike Clarke said at an Aug. 8 meeting of the City Commission. “Duke's scope of work for this undergrounding effort does not, however, include upgrades to the streetlights along the corridor.”
The city's costs to perform the streetlight upgrade would include a one-time payment to Duke of $305,437 or a monthly increase of $4,856, he said.
The undergrounding work was expected to begin within the next week, City Manager Alex Rey said.
Duke Energy will take all the major power lines and put them in conduits, with power lines for the streetlights installed as part of the city’s project officials said. Then Duke Energy will install new poles and light fixtures.
The fixtures will face down, so they disperse light everywhere, Rey said. He noted the city conducted a test of streetlight fixtures in the recent past to see if residents favored white or amber LEDs, and a majority chose the latter.
“We didn’t want to have a checkerboard approach with some amber and some white,” the city manager added. “The decision was to go with amber, and that’s what’s being deployed citywide.”
Commissioners unanimously agreed on a design amendment with Kimley-Horn and Associates to add the conduit to the Gulf Winds Drive reconstruction plans in for $18,234. The cost to place in the conduit is estimated to be $150,000 and will be incorporated into the construction cost.
Undergrounding of utility wires is set next for the Vina del Mar neighborhood, with the amber lights then to be installed in that neighborhood.
Rey said he’s gotten relatively few negative comments about the installation of the amber fixtures so far. He said that when he did a similar LED project in another city using white LED lights, the switch received a lot more negative comment.
Rey also noted that LED light is a more concentrated light, so the “spillover” into residential years is less than with conventional streetlights. “People felt less safe, because they couldn’t see the yards as they were walking,” Rey said.
Commissioner Mark Grill commented that the project would mean replacing “big, tall, ugly, concrete poles.”
Grill said the new lights will give the area “a more neighborhood feel, as we’re changing the road from a highway thoroughfare to a more residential neighborhood feel.”
Said Commissioner Ward Friszolowski: This is expensive, but it’s something that we need to do, since it’s all being undergrounded. These lights are the same as were installed along Pass-A-Grille Way. Along Pass-A-Grille Way, the northern section has white lights, and it changes to amber in the south.
Clarke told commissioners some of the lights along Gulf Winds are of a similar style but decades old.
“They’re the ones (where) the actual light fixture sits onto the bracket itself,” he said. “After so much salt exposure, it’s finally warped off, and the fixture is dangling by the electrical wires. We’re very keen on making sure that we capture that as fast as we possibly can.”