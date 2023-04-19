Rotary presents Flags for Service
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Is there someone you would like to honor for their service to our country or community?
The Rotary Club of Indian Rocks Beach will present its second annual Flags for Service fundraiser that will allow the community to honor those who are or have served us, locally or nationally.
From Memorial Day (May 29) until Flag Day (June 14), U.S. flags, along with a banner reflecting the name and service details for the person you are honoring, will be displayed in Chic-A-Si Park on Indian Rocks Beach to show appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication of current and former members of our armed forces, law enforcement and first responders.
To sponsor a flag and create a custom banner, visit www.indianrocksrotary.org. Click on the 2023 Flags for Service tab for event details and the flag/banner order form. A separate order is required for each person being honored.
The banner will display the name, branch, rank, place of service and service time of your hero. After the celebration, you will be able to collect your banner as well as one of the flags displayed.
Portions of the proceeds from the project will support Project Hero (www.weareprojecthero.org) and the Richard “Rick” Walker Scholarship Program. Walker, who passed away suddenly last year, was an avid supporter of this event, a past president of our club and a member of Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue.
Call Rotarian Paul Burns at 727-595-4540 with any questions.
Mayors to address state of the beaches
TREASURE ISLAND — The Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions and the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce will host a conversation — moderated by former Bay News 9 anchor Al Ruechel — about the state of the beaches with several beach mayors. Participating mayors include:
• Tyler Payne, Treasure Island; David Will, Redington Beach; William "Bill" Queen, North Redington Beach; Joanne "Cookie" Kennedy, Indian Rocks Beach; James "Jim" Rostek, Madeira Beach; MaryBeth Henderson, Redington Shores; and Samuel Henderson, Gulfport.
This is a free virtual and/or in-person program from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on April 27. The program will be available virtually via the ISPS website and in person at the Treasure Island City Hall, 120 108th Ave, Treasure Island.
The session will be followed by a reception to meet and greet the mayors.
Advance registration is required for in-person attendance. To register visit: https://isps.spcollege.edu/events/state-of-the-beaches-mayors-town-hall-2/.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library, located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach, has released a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Ask questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Haiku Poetry Contest: Through April 30. All ages. Submit entries online or in-person. Winners will receive up to $100!
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
St. Pete Beach Public Library news
ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Library, 365 73rd Ave., has set several upcoming events:
Friday, April 21, 2 p.m. — Special Features: World Cinema. Join us for a film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. — Healing Arts: Art & Health Connection. Did you know that interactions with visual art can boost mood, improve cognition, and strengthen communication skills? Join us for a fun, 45-minute series of activities centered around art. No knowledge about or experience with art is required. Dr. Catherine Wilkins is an associate professor of instruction at the University of South Florida and directs the medical humanities doctoring curriculum for the Morsani College of Medicine.
Tuesday, April 25, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, April 25, 4:30 p.m. — Middle Grade Graphic Novel Book Club: Join us for a discussion of “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L'Engle. This group is designed for readers ages 10-13, but anyone under the age of 18 can join. Middle Grade Graphic Novel Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month. You can pick up your copy at the circulation desk while supplies last. Not every book may be right for every reader. We encourage grown-ups to read about the book from sources like School Library Journal or Common Sense Media to help make decisions with their readers.
Wednesday, April 26, 2 p.m. — Unclaimed Funds 101: Old utility deposits, uncashed insurance checks, apartment security deposits and more can be waiting for you at the State Treasurer’s office. Learn how to check for unclaimed —escheated — money that is owed to you and how to request it from the Treasurer without paying a fee to an outside company. Covers all 50 states as well as Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec, and Bank of Canada. Also learn how to find unclaimed life insurance policies to which you may be a beneficiary.
Wednesday, April 26, 5:30 p.m. — Interactive Family Movie: “Wreck-It Ralph.” This interactive movie experience includes snacks, props, and movement to make for an extra fun movie night! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Thursday, April 27, 2-4 p.m. — Van Gogh Collaborative Sticker Puzzle Drop-In. Drop in and work on a collaborative sticker puzzle depicting Van Gogh’s Starry Night. Stay as little or as long as you like. Snacks will be provided.
Friday, April 28, 12 noon — Color Me Calm: Adult Coloring. Did you know that coloring reduces anxiety and the mental and physical impacts of stress? Drop in and color awhile. Snacks will be provided.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.
Chamber will take over party
GULFPORT — The Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce is now managing the monthly "Gulfport Boulevard Block Party" as part of its efforts to promote local businesses and revitalize different areas of the city.
The Gulfport Boulevard Block Party began in November of 2021, organized by independent business owners along Gulfport Boulevard.
"We are thrilled to be managing and promoting the Gulfport Boulevard Block Party, which is the first monthly event we are taking on outside of Beach Boulevard," said Melissa Helmbold, president of the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce. "Our aim is to highlight other areas of Gulfport and create more opportunities for local businesses to thrive. This event is an excellent platform to showcase the diverse offerings of our city and bring the community together."
The Chamber plans to add additional activities, entertainment, and promotions. The Chamber will also work closely with local businesses, community partners, and city officials to ensure the event's success and positive impact on the city.
The next Block Party is scheduled for April 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.