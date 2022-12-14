INDIAN SHORES — Police Chief Rick Swann began the “No-Shave November” fundraiser and Holiday Toy Drive back in 2019 during his first year as chief. Back then the Indian Shores Police Department raised $1,500 and collected a respectable amount of toys and children’s clothing in support of two local charities: Santa’s Angels and Clothes To Kids.
That was a drop in the bucket compared to what the fundraiser has blossomed into today.
Every year the fundraiser has garnered more children’s toys and supplies, and more monetary donations in support of more local charities. In 2020, the department’s holiday fundraiser collected $5,196 and added Children’s Dream Fund to the local charities they support. In 2021, ISPD added two more charities: Suncoast Voices for Children and Ready for Life, and collected a total of $6,612.
Now, in 2022, $10,069 had been collected by Dec. 6, and three truckloads of children’s toys and clothing are headed for the now six charities that benefit from the holiday fundraiser. This year, Joshua House, a Tampa Bay orphanage, was added to the list. And the department is not done.
ISPD is continuing to collect donations through Dec. 16. Donated items must be new, and are being accepted at the department and at Redington Shores Town Hall during regular business hours. Still in need are mobiles (for baby cribs), floor mats for babies to crawl on, picture books, educational baby toys, truck-related toys for boys 18-24 months, airplanes and dinosaur toys for 2-3-year-old boys, and any and all children’s clothes.
“We are on track to having this (as) our most successful charity fundraiser yet,” said the chief.
Swann gives much of the credit to Lori Kaess, the chief’s executive assistant/office administrator and Nadine Esposito, the department administrative assistant. “These ladies make it all happen,” said Swann.
This was the fourth year of No-Shave November, which began with officers getting to go without shaving for the month of November by chipping in $25 each to the fundraiser pool, and participating in a “Best Beard” contest with the winner getting a free professional shave from Stefanec’s Barber Shop in Belleair Bluffs. This year employees from Indian Shores Public Works got in on the action in addition to the police officers.
There are two categories for the “Best Beard” contest: Young Guys and Gray Beards. In the Young Guys category were Officer Kevyn Andrews, Officer Jack Griggs, Steve Hale from Public Works, and Officer Justin Guillory.
The Gray Beards were Willis Knight of Public Works, Tommy Boullianne of Public Works, Lt. Jeff Phillips, Chief Swann, and Maj. Glen Smith. Both winners were from Public Works — Hale won in the Young Guys category and Knight won from the Gray Beards.
Judging the contest this year were Redington Shores Mayor MaryBeth Henderson, Redington Shores Vice Mayor Cinda Krouk, Irena Nolasco of Stefanec’s Barber Shop, Brian Ruso of the Indian Shores Building Department, Indian Shores Property Owners Association President Denise Vought, and Indian Shores Vice Mayor Diantha Schear.
Each year the towns of Indian Shores and Redington Shores kick in a donation to the kitty. There is always a challenge between the towns. This year Indian Shores donated $2,000. Not to be outdone, Redington Shores donated $2,001.
Local restaurants that chipped in included The Dog and Parrot Beach Pub, DJ’s Clam Shack, Friendly Tavern, Coco Wood Grill, Broke and Bored Grill, Nachman’s Seafood Market & Smokehouse, and Kenny’s Korner. Local condos got in the act as well, including Anchorage Condos, The Club Redington, Port Royale, and ISPOA. Kooky Coconuts of Indian Rocks Beach provided discounted sandwiches at the luncheon that followed the Best Beard judging on Dec. 6.
Santa’s Angels came by the day before the beard-judging and luncheon to take away one truckload of the donated toys. According to the chief, two more truckloads are waiting, and there may be more yet to come in donations.
“The community really came together on this,” said Swann.