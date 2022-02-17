NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — Storm drain clogs can sometimes go undetected and cause quite the backup when heavy storms or hurricanes come around. North Redington Beach decided to get ahead of the curve at their Feb. 10 meeting by approving a contract for storm drain services throughout the entire town.
All five commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the contract with Wind River Environmental, doing business as Seminole Septic of Largo.
The cost of the storm drain cleaning is estimated at about $83,000. Depending on the extent of the debris that is found, the cost could go up as much as another $1,000.
Most storm drain clogs are as a result of sand and debris, but some include grease and difficult-to-remove substances. They can go down to a depth of 30 feet, making a high-pressure vacuum essential to proper removal and disposal of the clogging materials.
Last year Commissioner Gary Curtis noticed a problem adjacent to his property which he reported to the town. The town fixed the problem and the potential for further issues was brought to the attention of the town as a result.
Mayor Bill Queen spoke about the storm drain cleaning process. The town will have all storm drains “looked at, cleaned out, and if there is a problem, (the town) will fix it,” said the mayor.
In addition to high pressure vacuuming and disposal of clogging materials, Seminole Septic is available to perform lift station cleaning and repair, catch basin cleaning, and wastewater solutions for municipalities should these services become necessary.
March election canceled
A resolution cancelling the 2022 municipal election was unanimously passed by a vote of 5-0. Commissioners Corey Thornton, Seat 3, and Kevin Kennedy, Seat 4, registered unopposed, making the municipal election in March unnecessary.
Thornton was originally appointed to office in 2019 and is currently serving as commissioner of safety in his supervisory position. Kennedy was first elected to the town board in 2013 and is currently serving as vice mayor. Next month when the commissioners are sworn in again, Thornton will begin his third term and Kennedy will begin his fifth.
Two ordinances pass
Two ordinances that passed on their first reading last month passed unanimously 5-0 during their second readings this month.
The first allows use of residential dwellings for an occupation which is secondary to its use for residential purposes, with restrictions. The Board of Commissioners was required to pass this in conjunction with new state legislation that was recently signed into law.
Curtis asked the town attorney if home-based businesses are now allowed to do retail sales in their yards. Town Attorney Jay Daigneault responded that they were not.
The second ordinance granted Duke Energy Florida an electric utility rights of way utilization franchise. This is a 10-year continuation of the permission Duke Energy has to occupy municipal streets and rights of way for the purpose of providing electrical services in the town.