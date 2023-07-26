TREASURE ISLAND — Near the end of next month, smoking and vaping will likely be banned from Treasure Island’s public beach, city parks and Central Beach Trail.
The island will follow on the heels of Clearwater and St. Petersburg that have already adopted the State Legislature’s parameters that ban smoking and vaping on state parks and beaches.
City Manager Amy Davis said staff recommended the city wait until the county adopts its smoking ban, which is currently in the works. “We were hearing from up and down the beaches that everybody was interested in pursuing a no-smoking (ordinance); It was just how was it going to be crafted,” she told to the City Commission at a July 18 meeting.
“One of the concerns that we had was, if we went first, how does the education really work if other larger cities or other tangent cities weren’t doing the same? We felt if the county went, or a larger entity went, it would grab the attention of the press to start talking about the smoking ban along our beaches, ” she noted. “Since that time the county is very close to adopting (their ban), they have been discussing it of late.” The city of Clearwater adopted a smoking ban as has the city of St Petersburg.
She said Treasure Island’s version of the ban mimicked Clearwater and St. Petersburg’s ordinance that prohibits both cigarettes and vaping, “because the whole idea is control the smoking and the litter. This is aimed at the litter left behind, so cartridges of e-cigarettes or vaping is just as bad as a cigarette butt.”
Davis said smoking would be prohibited on both beaches and in parks. The other two cities, and the county’s proposed ordinance, also target both beaches and parks.
The commission by resolution could exempt a special event on the beach or in a park. However, banning of unfiltered cigars was preempted by the Legislature, and that can’t be done.
When it comes to areas specific to Treasure Island, such as on the popular 12-foot-wide Beach Trail, which stretches from Gulf Front Park at 104th Avenue to 119th Avenue for .85 miles, commissioners decided not to allow smoking or vaping on the trail.
In the beach areas situated between the Beach Trail and the beach hotels, it will be up to the hotelier to decide on whether to permit smoking in that area.
“That way if they choose to allow smoking, they’re maintaining that area and they’re cleaning up after that area,” the city manager said. The city currently has license agreements with the Bilmar, TI Beach Resort, South Beach, and is talking with The Thunderbird Hotel. If they don’t have a license agreement, then it’s considered public beach and it falls under the city ordinance.
Mayor Tyler Payne said he is glad that smoking will not be permitted on the Beach Trail “because if we banned smoking on the beach, but allowed it on the trail, you’re just going to push everyone from the beach up to the trail and concentrate the issue there. It will cause the people who try to enjoy the fresh air by walking on the trail to walk through plumes of smoke, because that’s where everyone would be smoking.”
He said permitting smoking and vaping in parking lots is a fair compromise.
Those who regularly clean up the beach voiced favor with both the smoking and vaping ban, saying they find discarded e-cigarette cartridges littering the beach just like cigarette butts.
Treasure Island Police Chief John Barkley said there’s going to be a huge education component to getting the word out about the smoking ban to residents and visitors. He added there has to be consistency in enforcement along the beach cities and other jurisdictions in Pinellas County.
“We’re not going to go from zero to sixty in three seconds and start banging people with tickets,” he said.
He addedthat consistency will be important.
Barkley said controlling smoking on the beach will be akin to the city’s ban on dogs on the beach. “We have warnings, after warnings, after warnings, everybody’s been warned; there’s no dogs allowed on the beach in Treasure Island unless they are a service animal.
Still, you see unleashed dogs playing ball or Frisbee on the beach, he added.
The city will hold a public hearing and first reading on a smoking and vaping ban on Tuesday, Aug. 8 with a final reading planned Wednesday, Aug. 23.