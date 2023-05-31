ST. PETE BEACH — City commissioners have allocated $74,187 for yet another study of how to control street flooding in the Don CeSar neighborhood.
“This is déjà vu to me,” Don CeSar Neighborhood Association President Betty Resnicki told commissioners.
City Manager Alex Rey said the investigation, called a “Water Threats and Sea Level Rise Adaptation Concept Study,” is designed to continue analysis started for the Don CeSar neighborhood by building on the work that had been done previously. “As time goes by we are going to be getting into more and more detail, into the actual design for the different solutions that we are looking at for the area.”
The allocation, made at the May 23 commission meeting, is for continuing engineering services with Halff Associates.
Resnicki said flooding problems in the Don CeSar area have been going on for 70 years. She showed the commission a letter dated 1988 from the Don CeSar Property Owners Corp. that stated the city was installing an experimental valve on South Maritana Drive to control tidal flooding. It said that “if this is successful it will be installed throughout the Don area.”
“This is my opinion, it’s another study,” Resnicki said. “My point is, how many other studies do we need? When are we going to have action? Why does a neighborhood like ours take so long, when in the time that I’ve owned here, since 2010, Pass-a-Grille (and) Boca Ciega all got their flooding issues addressed, no studies needed of this extent.”
The frustration, she said, lies in that in November, the city will get a final report stemming from the study, and city budgeting is happening now. “Are we going to allocate any money in the hopes that we’re going to get something out of this study?” she asked. “Or do we have to wait for the next budget cycle?”
Public Works Director Mike Clarke said any improvement to control tidal and street flooding will ultimately depend on city and every waterfront property owner redesigning their seawalls to 5 feet in height.
“Now, we’re looking into the future, this isn’t something we’re going to do tomorrow. This is something we may contemplate doing somewhere between the years 2040 and 2070, depending on how sea level rise continues to unfold,” he told commissioners.
Commissioner Mark Grill asked Clarke to explain why the city is undertaking yet another study. Clarke suggested it might be because Don CeSar residents voiced objection to an earlier study that would have installed a master pump station in Lazarillo Park.
Mayor Adrian Petrila noted at a recent a Don Cesar Neighborhood Association meeting he heard comments from residents who weren’t happy with the results of the first survey.
Clarke said a couple of years ago when the city first recognized that some neighborhoods are more vulnerable to water threats, “we began to zero in on the reality that the Don Cesar neighborhood is probably our most vulnerable neighborhood in general.”
“We commissioned a very high level conceptual study. Ultimately, the contractor zeroed in on a master pump station concept that would essentially drain the rainwater,” he said.
Commissioner Chris Marone said the biggest takeaway from the neighborhood association meeting was “the need is eminent in that area and it’s a multifaceted fix. It’s going to be a work in progress.”
Clarke predicted sunny-day flooding will determine how soon residents are willing to keep their current seawalls.
He noted that he is a resident of the area and has had to purchase two vehicles because of saltwater corrosion. Clarke said last month he had to avoid driving through saltwater seven or eight times due to street flooding. “So on how many days a year are we as a collective neighborhood going to be willing to drive through saltwater?”
The study will give more detailed information about the direction of street flooding, as well as detailed blueprints of who owns exactly what seawall. The study will also determine how people will retain access to their docks. There will be many community meetings, Clarke said.