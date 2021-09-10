TREASURE ISLAND — The city’s primary wastewater pump station, at 120 108th Avenue, is over 40 years old and is in need of reconstruction to withstand a storm surge and flooding from a major hurricane.
Assistant Public Works Director Stacy A. Boyles told Tampa Bay Newspapers the city aims to perform major rehabilitation or reconstruction of its wastewater lift stations about every ten years. “Currently, the electrical panels within the master pump station are at an elevation of 12 feet, meaning that surge from a Category 3 hurricane could take the station offline for an extended period of time,” she said.
Reconstruction, estimated to cost in the millions of dollars, “will be designed to elevate the wastewater pump station’s electrical components above the base flood elevation and above the storm surge level for a Category 3 hurricane,” Boyles explained. “It will better adapt the city’s critical asset to withstand impacts of flooding and sea level rise.”
An elevated structure also provides the city with an opportunity to store sensitive wastewater equipment during times of high waters, she said.
To help fund the costly project, the city has applied for a Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Program grant issued by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. This program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant to address unmet infrastructure needs related to the protection of critical facilities.
The city is requesting $3,353,017. While the program does not require matching funds, the city is proposing to contribute $3,481,747 towards the project. In addition, a low-interest state loan will be pursued, as needed, Boyles explained.
The city has also applied for $1.5 million in Resilient Florida grant funds.
Meanwhile, plans are moving forward to refurbish the master pumping plant. A formal request for engineering and architectural services will be issued in the coming months to select a design team, Boyles said.
A Request for Qualifications for project design is currently being drafted. A tentative project timeline envisions a design contract will be awarded by the City Commission in December.
The design and permitting phase of the project will take until June 2023, with a construction contract awarded in August 2023. The construction phase and project closeout will take place from September 2023 until December 2024.
Reconstruction will include the following components: site work and wet well construction, building and substructure refurbished with ADA access and interior build-out, a sewage bypass component, an influent gravity main and wet well lining, an upgrade of electrical instrumentation, controls, pumps, valves and piping systems, an emergency power supply and odor control.
Construction activities at the lift station site will adhere to the city's noise ordinance and should be of low impact to residents, she added.
The assistant public works director said the public has the opportunity to comment on the city’s proposed grant application to fund master pump station rehabilitation. The comment period begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Sept. 16. All comments must be submitted to stacy.boyles@mytreasureisland.org and received no later than close of business Sept. 16, to be included with the application package that will be submitted to the state.
Meanwhile, the city has been busy rehabilitating its 11 sewer lift stations.
While major rehabilitation projects are underway, city officials are considering a major change to where its sewage is treated, which will entail connecting the city’s wastewater treatment system to the county’s facilities rather than remaining with St. Petersburg.
Treasure Island notes it owns, either partially or in full, approximately 2.2 miles of wastewater master force main stretching from the Master Pump Station on 108th Ave. to St. Petersburg’s Pump Station No. 61. From there, the flows are routed to St. Petersburg’s Northwest plant for treatment.
The feasibility of sending Treasure Island's wastewater to Pinellas County for treatment is unknown at this time. The design process has not been initiated, Boyles said.
However, according to the city’s website, “the City’s Master Pump Station will require substantial rehabilitation or replacement within the next five years. Along with the aging master force main and the timing of the County’s Wastewater Master Plan, now is the ideal time to evaluate treatment alternatives.”