INDIAN SHORES — In the Nov. 8 elections, Indian Shores’ voters sanctioned making the town administrator a chartered employee, relieving the mayor of administrative duties while keeping the mayor as the head of town government.
To implement these changes, two ordinances went before the Town Council on Dec. 13 — the first to clarify the town administrator as a chartered position, detailing the office’s duties, responsibilities and qualifications, and the second to clarify the separate administrative functions of the chief of police. Both ordinances passed unanimously 5-0 on their first reading.
According to these changes, as outlined by Regina Kardash, the town attorney, the three charter positions that answer directly to the Town Council are the town clerk, town attorney, and town administrator. Kardash has suggested that the qualifications, duties and responsibilities for both the town administrator and the chief of police be specifically documented in a personnel manual.
A revised organizational chart for the town was also considered and approved to simplify the understanding of the town’s chain of command. This streamlines the authority of the town clerk, town attorney, town administrator and chief of police as those positions that report directly to the Town Council.
“This gives (the town clerk, town administrator and chief of police) more authority,” said Mayor Patrick Soranno.
Subordinate positions that report to the town clerk, town administrator or chief of police may now be hired and fired internally without having to get council approval. This organizational change may cut down on agenda items, and consequently, the time it takes for council meetings.
“(These changes) will keep the council focused on ordinances, legislation, policy and procedure, budget, goal setting, and evaluating results,” said the mayor.
In other matters
The council by unanimous vote of 5-0 opted to allow the town library to set its own hours as long as those hours correspond with the operational hours of the Indian Shores Municipal Center. Currently, the library is open on Mondays and Thursdays. According to Alice Lawrence, chairperson, the library is considering adding Tuesdays to its schedule.
Town Clerk Freddie Lozano received unanimous approval to consider hiring Cindy Porrini to fill the position of full time administrative assistant/deputy town clerk. Porrini’s start date would be Jan. 30, 2023 subject to successful results of a background check and pre-employment physical. Porrini has over 30 years’ experience in municipal government in Connecticut.
The council considered the SignStar quote of $16,295 to repair the Indian Shores welcome sign damaged by a vehicle’s impact. SignStar’s proposal with cost parameters of a minimum of $16,000, but not to exceed $18,200, was approved.