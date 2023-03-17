Dolphin sculpture unveiled at IRB park
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The city has unveiled its fifth public sculpture in front of the public parking lot at the 17th Avenue beach access. A pair of bronze dolphins from the Randolph Rose Collection was chosen by the city and purchased with a donation from the Indian Rocks Beach Homeowners Association.
Representatives of the city, the homeowners association and the public were present for the unveiling.
Report horseshoe crab sightings
It’s peak mating season for horseshoe crabs and biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are asking the public to help the agency gather valuable information about these ancient creatures by reporting sightings in an online survey.
Horseshoe crabs mate by pairing up a smaller male attached to a larger female. They then crawl onto the beach up to the high tide line, where the female digs a nest and lays her eggs, all while the male is attached and fertilizing the freshly laid eggs. They mate year-round, but it is most common to see mating groups along the shore of sandy lower-wave action beaches in March and April as well as September and October. Beachgoers will have the best luck spotting horseshoe crabs around high tide, within a few days of a new or full moon.
Public sighting information helps FWC researchers target nesting beaches for the Florida Horseshoe Crab Watch Program, a citizen-science based initiative to collect data throughout the state.
Report sightings by visiting MyFWC.com/research, clicking on “Crustaceans,” then “Horseshoe Crabs” and select “Report Your Nesting Horseshoe Crab Sighting” to complete the survey.
If you see a horseshoe crab on its back, help it flip back over by gently picking it up (holding both sides of the shell), turning it over and releasing it back into the water.
Causeway landscaping underway
TREASURE ISLAND — The Treasure Island East Causeway landscaping project began March 7 after being delayed by the impacts of Hurricane Ian.
The initial phase will require an eastbound inner lane closure, but the closures will shift as needed throughout the duration of the work.
The project will include installing a new irrigation system, sod, Medjool date palms and other Florida-friendly vegetation. The installation of the new landscaping is tentatively scheduled to be completed within four months.
St. Pete Beach Library News
ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m. — Story & STEAM: Trap a Leprechaun. Special story and activity built around STEAM concepts. This is a caregiver participation program intended for elementary age students.
Monday, March 20, 4 p.m. — Author event: Florida historian Gary Mormino illuminates early 21st-century Florida and its connections to some of the most significant events in contemporary American history in his newest book, “Dreams in the New Century: Instant Cities, Shattered Hopes, and Florida’s Turning Point.”
Tuesday, March 21, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, March 21, 4:30 p.m. — Family Crafternoon: Create a Bookmark. We’ve got all the supplies you need to make a one-of-a-kind bookmark.
Wednesday, March 22, at 11 a.m. — Understanding My Homeowner’s Insurance: A licensed Florida insurance adjuster explains to homeowners different policy types available in Florida, how to understand your policy and the different types of homeowner’s insurance companies and agents.
Wednesday, March 22, 5 p.m. — Special Features: Documentary. Join us for a special feature film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Thursday, March 23, 12 p.m. — Adult Crafternoon: Create a Bookmark. We’ve got all the supplies you need to make a one-of-a-kind bookmark.
Thursday, March 23, 4 p.m. — Pickleball 101: Ron Schalter, a professional pickleball registry certified coach with seven years of playing experience, will be at the library to share some pickleball basics, provide tips, and answer questions.
Friday, March 24, 11 a.m. — Keys to Achieve: Safe Mobility for Life. This workshop was developed to help older adults learn how to understand the impact aging has on driving, be proactive about their safe driving skills, and plan for a safe transition. Participants will walk away with resources to help them stay safe and mobile for life.
Friday, March 24, 2 p.m. — Special Features: World Cinema. Join the library for a special feature film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m. — Healing Arts: Art & Health Connection. Did you know that interactions with visual art can boost mood, improve cognition, and strengthen communication skills? Join for a fun, 45-minute series of activities centered around art. No knowledge about or experience with art is required. Katherine Wilkins is an associate professor of instruction at the University of South Florida and directs the Medical Humanities doctoring curriculum for Morsani College of Medicine.
Gulf Beaches Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. For more information, visit gulfbeacheslibrary.org. Here is a schedule of upcoming events.
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, March 21, 10:30 a.m. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, March 28, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Registration required.
AARP Tax Help: Feb. 2-April 13. Reservation required. Call 727-346-8256.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and older.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.