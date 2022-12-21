MADEIRA BEACH — There will be a change in the composition of the Madeira Beach commission after the election in March.
Two incumbents have chosen not to run for reelection: Mayor John Hendricks and Commissioner Dave Hutson from District 4.
As Hendricks steps aside after one three-year term, two candidates will be seeking to take his place. Commissioner Doug Andrews from District 3 will run against political newcomer Jim Rostek in hopes of becoming the next mayor.
As Andrews gives up his District 3 seat and Hutson leaves the commission from District 4, those two seats opened up for someone new. There will be no election contest for those positions, as only one person qualified for each seat — Eddie McGeehen in District 3 and Anne-Marie Brooks in District 4.
The qualifying candidates for mayor each provided this brief background information to the Beacon.
Andrews has been District 3 commissioner for the last four years, and prior to that was on staff as Parks and Recreation director.
“My number one reason for wanting to serve as mayor is simple,” he said. “Four years ago I pledged I would do my part in ridding the city of agenda politics and collusion. I have done that.”
Rostek, a resident of Madeira Beach since 2015, said he is retired now, but previously was a business owner and before that a fire captain.
“I am running for office to effect change. Our citizens deserve better!” he said.
McGeehen, who will be serving as a District 3 commissioner, is a 15-year resident and was in the restaurant management business for 20 years in Pinellas County. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and a Peacekeeper with the United Nations overseas.
“I am passionate about caring for our beach,” he said. He organized a group of students to help clean up trash from Madeira Beach.
Brooks will be taking over as District 4 commissioner. She is a native Floridian and has lived in the city for seven years. She has been a planning commissioner since 2020 and previously served on the Madeira Beach Budget Committee.
“Making the decision to run for office has many reasons, including love of the city and a desire to serve the community,” she said. As commissioner, she wants to support responsible growth.