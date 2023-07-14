The non-profit Sea Turtle Conservatory is offering grants to beachfront property owners to convert their exterior artificial lighting to more turtle-friendly illumination.
The grants are available to help single-family homeowners, small condominium associations and businesses convert problematic white, unshielded lights to wildlife-friendly alternatives.
STC’s lighting plans ensure that properties follow lighting ordinances in each area.
During nesting season, May 1-Oct. 31, thousands of sea turtles hatch on local beaches and look for the light of the moon to draw them to the sea. Instead, many are lured away from the water by artificial lights visible from the beach. Pinellas County has one of the worst rates of turtle disorientation, according to STC, which can kill baby turtles as they become dehydrated, get eaten by predators, or are run over by motor vehicles when they crawl inland. Only 1 in 1,000 hatchling sea turtles will live to reach maturity, which is why we need to protect as many as we can.
For information, visit https://conserveturtles.org/beachfront-lighting-lighting-and-dune-projects/. If you are interested in a lighting retrofit, contact the STC Lighting Team at 352-373-6441 or Lighting Project Manager Rachel Tighe at rachel@conserveturtles.org.