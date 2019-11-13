TREASURE ISLAND — The 11th annual Sanding Ovations comes to the beach Nov. 20-24 at 104th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard.
At least 10 master sculptors will return to Treasure Island for the free event, using their imagination to build masterpieces in the sand.
The competition is invitational, and is considered to be the largest masters competition in the Southeast United States. Sculptors are competing for $12,000 in cash prizes.
The sculpting begins 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, with the “pound-up,” where tons of sand, combined with water, is molded into forms, which are then removed for the sculpting, according to the city of Treasure Island’s website.
A meet-and-greet with all the sculptors will be held that day at 7 p.m. in the Beach Front Cafe of the Bilmar Beach Resort, located at 10650 Gulf Blvd. Great Bay Distributors provides the beer and Sloppy Joe’s serves up the snacks. Tickets are $15 at the door.
Sculpting continues through Saturday, Nov. 23. An awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. that day and the fireworks display will be held at 10 p.m.
Vendors will be available on all days of the event until 6 p.m. Nov. 24.
Parking within walking distance of Sanding Ovations includes:
• Treasure Island Community Center, One Park Place at 106th Avenue — metered parking.
• Treasure Island Park (on-the-lawn parking), One Park Place at 104th Avenue – $15 per vehicle per day.
• St. Petersburg Municipal Beach, Gulf Boulevard at 11th Avenue – metered parking.
• Gulf Front Park, 10400 Gulf Boulevard — metered parking.
• Sandpiper Lot, Gulf Boulevard at 100th Avenue — metered parking.
• Treasure Island City Hall, 120 108th Avenue — metered parking.
A shuttle runs every 15 minutes on Saturday, Nov. 23, from noon to midnight, and Sunday, Nov. 24 from noon to 7 p.m. from Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis, 10315 Paradise Blvd. Cost is $2 per person, free for children under 10.
Visit mytreasureisland.org for more information about parking and the event.