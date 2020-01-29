It’s been nearly a year in the making, but canines finally have a spot for themselves at Rosselli Park in Treasure Island.
City and community leaders gathered Jan. 25 to celebrate the grand opening of the John Morroni Memorial Dog Park. The Isle of Capri Civic Association raised almost $22,000 to bring the park to fruition through a variety of means, including commemorative pavers and benches.
The path to the park wasn’t easy, though, as some nearby residents banded together to protest the size of the new park in an effort they said was to preserve green space and protect the neighborhood.
Dog lovers, however, prevailed and the new park opened as planned to plenty of fanfare.