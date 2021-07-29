SEMINOLE — Tampa Bay Newspapers Associate Publisher Jay Rey has been named publisher for the organization, which includes publications in Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Hillsborough counties.
"Fourteen years ago, I brought in a very young man to provide a much needed energy boost to help get a good operation on the path to be a great one," said retiring TBN Publisher Dan Autrey. "And boy, did I do something right. In that time, Tampa Bay Newspapers and Suncoast News has grown from five Pinellas County weekly newspapers with circulation of 100,000 to nine weekly and two monthly newspapers in three counties with circulation of over 215,000.”
For more than a decade, Rey has helmed TBN's sales department, staying the course through the good times and bad times, including the Great Recession and the current pandemic. He has risen through the ranks during his tenure with company, serving as general manager of the Suncoast News, which was acquired by TBN in 2016. He was named associate publisher in 2019.
"No doubt it takes an entire team to grow and achieve success, but that doesn't happen without great leadership, which I know Jay has no shortage of," Autrey continued. "With the challenges our industry faces, I don't believe I could have placed a better person to lead and grow TBN in the years to come. I look forward to seeing the continuation of many great things for the TBN family in years to come."
Born and reared in Miami, Rey moved to Pinellas County in 2007 when he accepted the position of sales manager with TBN. Previously, he served as regional sales manager for The Flyer in Fort Lauderdale for three years. Rey has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Florida International University and a master’s degree in business administration from Nova Southeastern University.
Some might say staying within one company for 14 years is a rarity nowadays, but Rey said it's the core values of the company and the people who work there that have made TBN a lasting home for him.
"I genuinely like the people here," Rey said. "I genuinely like what we do in the community, what we represent in the community. I've had a lot of phenomenal people work for me over the years. Yes, I was their boss, but it always felt like we were partners."
But it's Autrey who Rey credits for the lasting success of the company.
"He brought such a level of professionalism with him when he came to TBN," Rey said. "There's just so many things he does that are just classy — putting the right thing to do above the most profitable thing to do. He really truly loves the organization.
"I'm really fortunate that Dan laid the groundwork for me to really have the opportunity to succeed," he continued. "There's a lot to be said about how he's treated TBN and how he turned it into a family-oriented place where we don't have a lot of turnover. He's created and fostered something that will be his legacy and will remain his legacy for as long as I am here.”
Rey said under his leadership he hopes to grow the company beyond its current communities and focus on diversifying products that will meet the needs of readers of all ages.
"I'm really excited about some of the things that are coming within the next year or two. I think we have the best team possible to take this and grow it and move on. I'm really fortunate that Dan laid the groundwork for me to really have the opportunity to succeed.”
Rey said he is looking forward to working with TBN Executive Editor Chris George and Suncoast News Community Sales Manager Doug Pleus to grow the organization.
"We really have the opportunity to step in and shape the organization for this growth," Rey said. "And I'm really excited about that."
Rey resides in Dunedin with his wife of 17 years, Jessica, and his two children, J.D., 16, and Samantha, 14.