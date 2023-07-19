INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Indian Rocks Beach City Commission convened for its regular monthly meeting July 11, but the agenda was light due to the absence of two of the five lawmakers.
With Commissioner Joe McCall and Vice Major Jude Bond out, an item regarding paid parking in IRB was tabled until Sept. 12.
With no weighty issues to address, the evening turned congratulatory, as the commissioners agreed to approve City Manager Gregg Mims’ recommendation to hire Lorin Kornijtschuk as permanent city clerk.
On June 7, the City Commission unanimously appointed Lorin as interim city clerk, and the city also updated the job description. The opeining came about as a result of longtime City Clerk Deanne O’Reilly retiring after more than 30 years in the position. Mims said the city received four applications, including one from Kornijtschuk, who had been serving as the city’s administrator.
“After a detailed review of the applicants and their qualifications, as your city manager I recommend that the commission offer the position of city clerk to Lorin and authorize the city attorney and city manager to negotiate an employment agreement … with a starting salary set at $75,000,” Mims said.
If approved, the item addressing the employment agreement would be placed on the Aug. 8 agenda.
Mims then praised Kornitjschuk’s many contributions to City Hall over the past 10 years. He said for almost a decade she’s worked “with every department on notices, materials for city commission meetings, involved in elections, and as your city manager I have no doubt Lorin will do a great job for us. She’s been nothing but a positive influence and she’s well respected by all the employees of the city.”
When Commissioner Denise Houseberg asked if Mims planned to interview any other applicants, Mims, who is set to celebrate his 10-year anniversary working in IRB this week, said only one other applicant “came close to matching Kornitjschuk’s experience and qualifications.” That candidate is out of state and “does not have the almost decade of knowledge that Lorin has about Florida rules, regulations and restrictions,” Mims said. He noted the decision was ultimately the commissions’ to make.
When questions arose about Kornijtschuk having the proper certification for the position, Mims said she’s in the process of obtaining her final certification, with Kornijtschuk adding that “you have to be actively acting as a city clerk” to get the final certification, something she’s been working toward since 2018.
For her part, Mayor Cookie Kennedy said Kornijtschuk has been a vital member of the team since she started.
“In times of need, when our past city clerk needed help, Lorin was always there to lend a hand,” the mayor said. “She has been very, very helpful to me as the mayor, and I can tell you that her experience already working in our city … is stellar. We are very pleased with her and I’m hoping the commission approves her application.”
Ultimately, the commission voted 3-0 to approve Mims’ recommendation, with the employment agreement to be placed on the Aug. 8 agenda for final approval.
Before posing for photos with the commission and Kornitjschuk’s husband, Tim, Houseberg asked her one more question: “How do you pronounce your last name?”
“Smith!” Kornijtschuk quickly replied.
In other news
Mims provided updates on several items July 12. He said the upcoming budget work session is set for July 25, with public hearings scheduled for Sept. 6 and Sept. 20 to finalize the budget process. He said the city recently acquired the long-awaited new garbage truck and a replacement bucket truck in the same week, and he noted an adaptive playground that had been budgeted for this year will be installed later this month. Mims also noted the library has seen an uptick in visitors thanks to summer programming, and he encouraged visitors to check out the facility before he thanked the mayor, commissioners, and staff for their support as he enters his second decade working in IRB.
“Time flies,” said Mims, who’s served in local government for more than 40 years. “I think we’ve gotten a lot of good things done … and I look forward to the future.”
Commissioner Lan Vaughan thanked Mims for his work while Houseberg joked the job “aged him a bit!” Kennedy then praised Mims for bringing stability to the position and the city, stating, “Gregg is a multi-task guy. He talks to the public. He doesn’t mince words. He’s good with our businesspeople, he’s great with the commission and he’s always very levelheaded. I appreciate him and his wife. They’ve been such a wonderful addition to the community, and I hope that you’re here for many, many years to come.”