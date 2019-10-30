ST. PETE BEACH — Residents in low-lying neighborhoods of this coastal beach city are already living with effects of rising high tides that find streets flooding during tidal surges as well as heavy rain events.
During the Oct. 22 commission meeting, residents of the Boca Ciega Isle neighborhood, on the Intracoastal Waterway off 46th Avenue, told officials they are tired of living with years of street flooding as a result of tidal surge, even when there has been no rain.
City Manager Alex Rey told commissioners and residents it will take a multi-phase approach to contain street flooding, with short-term relief possibly coming in about six months.
Rey said the city has been having an issue in Boca Ciega Isle and a couple of other neighborhoods “where we are really trying to balance the rainwater and seawater.”
He said that for the last 30 to 40 years, traditional thinking was to get rid of the rainwater, creating drains or outfalls that route it into a water body. With sea level change over the last couple of years, “we are having the reverse problem” with seawater coming through those conduits and into the streets.
“We are looking at this problem and know that we have some challenges ahead of us,” he said.
Rey said the city’s public works department is going to start using valves throughout the system to prevent tidal water from intruding into streets.
“Is that a magic bullet? I want to make sure everyone understands it is not,” he said.
While the strategy prevents seawater from coming into a neighborhood, the ability to get rainwater out of the neighborhood is significantly reduced, he said.
“Our feeling is rainwater is less harmful than seawater for people driving on it. We have made a decision that valves are going to become part of what we do on a day-to-day basis,” he said.
So-called “King tides,” which are higher-than-normal tides that typically occur during a new or full moon or when the moon is closest to Earth, have been having a significant impact on local neighborhoods during the last several weeks.
“As a very temporary measure, we are putting in inflatable balloons to cap the entrance of the outfall,” Rey told commissioners. “That is not a practical long-term solution, because every time we have a major rain event, we have to deflate them, so the water can go out. We felt with the impact that has been happening, we needed to take that step and we did that today. Right now, that balloon is out there.”
The next step, also a short-term solution, is to install a valve, which costs around $10,000, to prevent seawater from entering into the streets.
Rey said the problem is that existing pipe is elliptical. The city wants to install round pipe, which means the valve will have a life span of about three months. He said he wanted to inform the commission about the short-term fix so members don’t think the city is wasting funds.
“I think it’s worthwhile doing that,” Rey told commissioners.
A project to resolve the problem costs in the neighborhood of $350,000 to $400,000, he said. The city has funds to complete the fix, which can be awarded at a November or December meeting, and should be completed in three or four months.
However, the flooding issue will still not be totally resolved. Rey noted that when a system runs out of capacity underground, “the only way to push water out is to pump it. Now we are talking about instillation of pumps and pipes … That is much more expensive, because you need to have areas where you are going to retain the water, a pumping system and everything else.”
The city’s engineering firms have been asked to put their most creative people on the project to think about ideas to handle stormwater and sea level balancing. “They are working together to give us solutions that might include levies, seawalls, and the whole gamut,” Rey said. The question is how to pay for it, “because it is a high-ticket item, but it’s critical for the long-term viability of the neighborhood.”
It's not only an issue in the Boca Ciega Isle area. Commissioner Ward Friszolowski said sea level rise also impacts the Lido and Belle Vista neighborhoods and the Don Cesar area.
Mayor Al Johnson said, “We’ve been working on this, but this has accelerated the process.”
He said the city is working to get back money it pays the county and state to address problems with rising tides. “We are going to get some help, because we have an infrastructure that has to support not only us who live here but seasonal residents and tourists,” Johnson said.