TREASURE ISLAND — Unforeseen leaks in the roof and many windows of the former Allied Specialty Insurance Building at 10451 Gulf Blvd., which is being remodeled to serve as the new City Center, has delayed the project several months.
“The project, while taking longer than we could ever imagine, is nearing completion as the city, the contractor, and the architects work together meeting every other week for progress meetings,” City Manager Amy Davis told Tampa Bay Newspapers.
“Unfortunately, with the rainstorms we have experienced, some of the windows and roof were found to be leaking,” she said. “As a result, the city hired a specialist who will test and determine the cause of the leaks and how to repair any leaks. The results of these tests will be completed by the end of July or early August 2023.”
The city manager said the city is unable to move into the building until the leaks are repaired.
“Throughout the project, the city has raised concerns with the contractor about on how long the project has taken, and that the construction schedule was not being met or being updated regularly,” Davis said. In May 2022, the city began charging damages as allowed for in the contract because due dates were not being met.
The new City Center is envisioned as a showpiece for city. The renovated building will house the City Commission chambers, City Hall departments, Public Works Administration and will include rentable recreation spaces for the community.
The building design incorporates a new entrance with a promenade space and a wide staircase with a landing for event use. Upon entering through the new entrance onto the second floor, there will be wayfinding signs to escort visitors into the customer service lobby. Customer service representatives will be available to answer questions or to call upon other staff members to assist.
Beyond the lobby is the City Commission Chamber, with the Community Development Department on the other side of the lobby. The third floor is the staff working floor, with a primarily open floor plan designed to keep staff located in close proximity for efficiency and collaboration.
The fifth floor includes another one of the facility’s showpieces, and is designed to serve as the community’s space. Multiple sized rooms will be available allowing for simultaneous classes or meeting spaces for community groups and activities, Davis said. This floor will also include a large premiere event space with a catering kitchen.
The Historical Society will get a small area for storing archived items on the fourth floor; the Society will be creating art for the interior of the new City Center by utilizing historical pictures of Treasure Island.
The renovation project includes bringing the building into FEMA compliance, installation of fire protection as required with the change in the use of the building from office to assembly use and major system replacements such as the HVAC system. The windows will have new tinting to help lower to size of the HVAC system needed as well as provide an overall improved appearance of the building.
City officials noted there were several unknown factors that impacted the actual cost compared to the initial project estimate.
The city purchased the property for $6,421,145 including associated fees in March 2020 and awarded a design contract to Wannemaker Jenson Architects in May 2020. Once the floor plans were decided, an initial renovation cost was estimated to be $3,230,714, not including design costs.
“The project was advertised and bids were received on March 25, 2021, where all of the ten bids came in higher than the (initial) renovation estimate,” Davis said. The contract for construction was awarded in April 2021 for $3,345,642; however, the contractor and city then undertook a value engineering process that reduced the contract by $37,044 down to $3,208,598. The value engineering process reduced the scope and switched out some products, but only a partial reduction was achieved due to material cost increases.
The project budget to include the design, the construction contract, a 6% construction contingency, and furniture and fixtures was $4,064,462.
Subsequent adjustments and change orders increased the project budget to $4,591,182.
While the city also plans to construct a police headquarters/public services complex on a nearby parcel, Davis said “the public safety building is programmed to be a few years out.”
This year, following the state legislative session in Tallahassee, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a $1 million grant that the city would have used to plan the public safety building.
Davis noted the next project within the goal of replacing city facilities is the replacement and raising of the master lift station and the public works facility and yard. Those projects, for which the city has been able to garner federal and state funding, American Rescue Plan Act money, and federal and state legislative requests, will cost $5.5 million and $6.1 million, respectively. Construction is planned for early 2025.