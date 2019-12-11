REDINGTON BEACH — Redington Beach commissioners declined Dec. 4 to apply for money to upgrade a town street, saying the fast-approaching deadline left no time to get input from residents.
They also expressed concern the proposed improvements would nibble away at residents’ front yards.
The rejected “Complete Streets” grant would have provided $65,500 for concept planning, including project development and environment study, and $327,000 for construction along the full length of Second Street. No matching funds from Redington Beach would have been required.
In presenting the request to apply for the grant, Town Planner Bruce McLaughlin said the deadline for applying was Friday, Dec. 13, at that point only nine calendar days away. He only recently learned the application “window” was open.
The grant is offered by Forward Pinellas, the county planning agency, but it is a federally-based program, he said.
A memo from McLaughlin described the “Complete Streets” concept as encompassing “many approaches to planning, designing, and operating roadways and rights of way with all users in mind to make the transportation network safer and more efficient.”
He said Second Street was suggested for the grant because the street “serves to carry traffic from almost the entire town to the Town Hall/Friendship Park focal point.”
Some 87 properties would be affected by the project, he told commissioners. The work would be simplified, in part, by the fact that the town already owns the 50-foot right of way. A 9-foot sidewalk would be built to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists, while the roadway would be widened to 20 feet. He said the project would not impact yards of residents along the street.
Most streets in the town are between 17 and 19 feet wide, McLaughlin told the Beacon.
Commissioners were skeptical of the plan.
Referencing plans for the wider street and the sidewalk, Dave Will said “I don’t like going into the right of way,” adding, “I wouldn’t want to have that coming into my yard.”
Fred Steiermann told McLaughlin, “We’ve just had the six-month impervious surface thing, now you’re adding concrete.”
Tim Kornijtschuk added that residents along Second Street treat the city-owned right of way as their own property.
“It’s not their real estate, but they’ve had it all these years, and now we’re going to put things upon it,” he said.
The timeline for applying for the grant was “problematic,” Mayor Nick Simons said, because there was not adequate time for affected residents to respond to the proposal.
McLaughlin suggested the commission submit the application and call for a public meeting the following week. If residents were against the proposed project, the application could be withdrawn.
Simons said that while McLaughlin’s suggestions for town improvements were “well taken,” he said “it wouldn’t be good” to submit the grant application without public input.
Tom Dorgan added that he didn’t want people to think the commission was “running roughshod” over residents.
Will thanked McLaughlin for looking for grants for Redington Beach, and then voted with the mayor and other commissioners to reject the application bid.
In other action
• Commissioners agreed to move the date of the first January commission meeting to Thursday, Jan. 2. Meetings are regularly held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. The first meeting date in January would have fallen on Jan. 1 — New Year’s Day.
• Simons encouraged boaters to enter the Indian Shores-Redington Beaches boat parade on Dec. 22. He said that for the first time in the history of the parade, a $2,500 cash prize is being offered to the best-decorated vessel. The winner will also receive $2,000 in products and services from Caddy’s Indian Shores.