TREASURE ISLAND — If you need an example of why we love living in Florida, look no further than Treasure Island this weekend.
While people up north are bundled up in jackets or bogged down in snow, we can go to the beach and watch competitors from around the country show off their kite-flying skills.
The details
The 23rd annual Treasure Island Sport Kite Competition and Festival returns to Treasure Island on the beach behind the Thunderbird Beach Resort, 10700 Gulf Blvd.
The event will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18-19, from 10 a.m. 5 p.m. each day, when talented kite flyers perform to music. It will include dual-line and multi-line sport kite flying, kite ballet and hot tricks competitions each day.
Windworks, which is based in John’s Pass Village in Madeira Beach, will have kids’ kites, stunt kites and accessories. It also will hold a silent auction and hourly raffles in the kite tent all weekend.
Want to join in? You’re in luck, because quad-line and dual-line lessons will be available on the beach, allowing anyone a chance to learn how to fly stunt kites at no charge.
After the sun goes down, there is also potential for a night fly.
For more event information, call Windworks at 727-320-9463.