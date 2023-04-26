A stretch of Sunset Beach is shown in 2017 before sand nourishment efforts, left, and after in 2018. County Public Works Director Kelli Hammer Levy told Treasure Island commissioners that the sand placed on the beach is gone.

“When we look at Sunset Beach, obviously it’s in much worse condition,” Levy said. “We put a lot more sand out there, almost 240,000 cubic yards, and it’s gone. What we placed out there is no longer there, and actually eroded into a beach that (looks like it) predated that nourishment.