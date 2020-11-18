At left, a photo taken Sept. 13, 2017, shows the condition of the beach at Indian Rocks Beach before the 2018 nourishment project. At right, a photo taken Aug. 30, 2018, shows how the beach looks after. Officials informed county commissioners that a 2024 nourishment project is in doubt after the county failed to secure the easements from waterfront property owners required by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.