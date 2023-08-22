ST. PETE BEACH — Fans can party like pirates with festivities and free concerts on the beach when the Tradewinds Island Resorts hosts the Bucs Beach Bash Sept. 8-9.
Weekend-long activities will include cornhole tournaments, poolside parties, Buccaneers Gameday Watch Party, and Kid Zone, plus fan favorites like the Buccaneers cheerleaders, Captain Fear, pirates, and the Buccaneers Street Team.
Guests can stay at either TradeWinds property — the Island Grand or RumFish Beach Resort — with two-night packages offering upfront VIP experiences. The two-night packages include accommodations at a discounted rate; access to the VIP Lounge for the Friday and Saturday night concerts and the Sunday gameday watch party; Sunday Tailgate all-you-can-eat buffet on the beach; 50% off two entries into the corn hole tournament; a Buccaneers swag bag; and discounts on other fees.
The events begin Friday with country headliner David Nail and supporting act Chas Collins performing on the beach. Performers Saturday night will be Austin Snell followed by country music superstar Dylan Marlowe.
For more information or to reserve a room for the Bucs Bash weekend, call 888-345-9930.