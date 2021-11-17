NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — Municipal elections will take place on March 15, and the qualifying periods for candidates were established at the Nov. 10 meeting of the town commission.
An ordinance setting the date for electing commission seats 3 and 4 passed unanimously 4-0 with Commissioner Richard Bennett absent.
Residents interested in becoming a candidate for either seat need to file an application with the town clerk at Town Hall between 8 a.m. on Dec. 3 and 1 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Seat 3 is currently held by Corey Thornton, who is serving his second term in office. Thornton’s supervisory area is safety. Appointed in 2019, Thornton will have been on the Board of Commissioners for three years at the end of his term in 2022.
Kevin Kennedy has Seat 4 and is serving his fourth term. Having been first elected in 2013, Kennedy will have served on the Board of Commissioners for nine years at the end of his term in 2022. Kennedy’s supervisory area is as vice mayor.
Meanwhile, among old business, the town’s capital improvement plan for the years 2022-2026 passed unanimously on its second and final reading.
Commissioner Gary Curtis asked about the $250,000 expense listed in the capital improvement plan for 2022. Mayor Bill Queen explained that it was primarily for new lift stations and other repairs to be done by Seminole Septic, the town’s vendor. This capital improvement allows for the funds to be available in advance with the majority of it funded through the American Rescue Act.
In other business, a workshop will be scheduled at a later date to discuss the options regarding increasing sewer connection and impact fees. According to Mari Campbell, the town clerk, “The town has very few unbuilt lots, so that keeps the cost increases down to a minimum even when there is an increase.”