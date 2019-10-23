TREASURE ISLAND — City officials recommend that they downsize their contract with Tennis Director Philip Girardi and seek ways to revamp the tennis program.
The discussion stems from a drastic reduction in revenue from the previous fiscal year in the amount of tennis players served and merchandise sold at Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis.
During a work session Oct. 15, Recreation Director Cathy Hayduke explained that in January the city entered into a services agreement with Girardi, changing his relationship with the city from employee to independent contractor.
Under his current contract with the city, Girardi is paid for his onsite supervision and support services at a monthly amount of $2,851 for a total of $34,220 annually. He is responsible for obtaining and paying for his own insurance, including workers’ compensation. Additionally, under his contract the director receives 75 percent of proceeds from all tennis clinics and lessons at Treasure Bay and 85% of any merchandise sales.
However, a decline in the number of tennis players, lessons and merchandise sales caused city recreation to rethink its contract with the tennis pro.
“Upon annual review of the city’s tennis lesson revenues collected from the 25% of the tennis programs and activities, staff noticed a drastic reduction in revenues from previous fiscal years,” Hayduke told commissioners.
Since fiscal year 2010, the city’s portion of the tennis lessons revenues have averaged about $23,700 per fiscal year, she said.
However, the city collected $15,270 in fiscal year 2019, she said.
To be more streamlined, Hayduke added, staff is recommending that the compensation paid to the director of tennis be adjusted to reflect the average fiscal revenue for tennis lessons. Consequently, the director of tennis will be paid for his onsite supervision and support services at an annual amount of $24,000 to be paid at a monthly amount of $2,000.
Additionally, Girardi will continue to receive on a biweekly basis a percentage of revenue received by the city; 75% of the tennis activity revenues and 85% of the revenues related to merchandise sold and ball machine rentals.
However, under terms of the revised agreement “in the event the city is not satisfied with the services provided by Girardi, the city will hold any amounts due until such time as the director of tennis has appropriately addressed the problem.”
The director of tennis, Girardi, attributes the decrease in revenues to the loss of two longstanding assistant tennis professionals and the decline in attendance in the juniors program, she explained.
Girardi has assured staff that he is actively seeking assistant tennis professionals and working on new strategies to develop the juniors program, she said.
The Director of Tennis position is essential to the financial growth, marketability and success of the Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis facility. “Therefore, staff deems it in the best interest of the city of Treasure Island to continue its long standing relationship with Phil Girardi as director of tennis,” Hayduke said.
She said staff is working diligently to come up with new programming ideas. They recently met with the director of recreation at St. Pete Beach and their tennis pro to build some sort of south Pinellas tennis league for juniors.
She added the city also received a letter of intent from St. Pete College to offer more collegiate-type tournaments. Tennis students at the college play at Treasure Bay.
Girardi told commissioners the downturn in tennis play was the result of several factors.
“I lost two of my longtime pros, one was with me 18 years, and one was my son, who was taking over the junior program. I lost him two years ago because he graduated college and moved on,” Girardi said.
Girardi said he has used five pros in the junior program.
“Getting a good pro in has been tough because the junior program has been down,” he said.
About four years ago USTA Florida discontinued their junior team tennis program, and Treasure Bay based its junior program largely on USTA Florida’s program, he said.
For the last three years Treasure Bay went without any junior team tennis. USTA Florida is coming back, and he hopes to base the junior program on that, working with USTA to start junior league tennis in south county again.
“I’m pretty confident we are going to get the kids back in,” Girardi said.
In addition to losing young players, the tennis director said he has also seen the number of adult players drop, and he wants to attract more of them back. He is banking on a USTA Florida adult tennis program attracting more players.
Commissioner Deborah Toth said she would like to see the agreement reviewed in a year, rather than it be approved as a three-year contract.
Mayor Larry Lunn noted under the terms of the agreement the commission has the right to review it each fiscal year, based on budgeted funds.
Lunn added “of course, if we get an increase in participation we can make an appropriate adjustment forward or backward.”
Commissioners will vote on whether to accept the amended contract at their Oct. 29 regular meeting.
In other items
• City Attorney Jennifer Cowan told commissioners the city’s planned December closing on the purchase of the Allied Building for its new City Hall Complex will be delayed until next spring.
City officials are trying to clear up title problems, Cowan said.
• City Manager Garry Brumback said the franchise owner of McDonalds at 10771 Gulf Blvd. failed to reach an agreement with their landlord so the restaurant closed.
“We don’t know what will follow; we hope something does,” Brumback said.