ST. PETE BEACH — In partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is continuing to sponsor a Food Assistance Food Pantry.
Those in need can visit the pantry Thursdays, 3 to 4:30 p.m., at 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. The pantry previously was located in the north parking lot of the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort.
The food pantry is organized by the chamber and Feeding Tampa Bay. Anyone can come and received food. Organizers encourage those furloughed, laid-off or anyone who has a need to attend this pantry.
For information, email Amanda Page at amanda@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.