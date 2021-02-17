Madeira Beach Wednesday Market to reopen

MADEIRA BEACH — Tampa Bay Markets will team up with the city of Madeira Beach Recreation Department to revamp the Madeira Beach Wednesday Market and give it a fresh start.
Tampa Bay Markets will launch a new version of the market Wednesday, March 3, running 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 15000 block of Madeira Way in Madeira Beach.
The Madeira Beach Wednesday Market will offer customers a wider selection of local vendors and help boost the economy for the Madeira Beach area. Tampa Bay Markets utilized this relaunch process with the weekly market held on Sundays at the Corey Avenue Market on St. Pete Beach.
“Six years ago, we took over management of a smaller Corey Avenue Market and it’s now known as St. Pete Beach’s Best Sunday Market supporting 70-plus vendors on a weekly basis,” said Tiffany Ferrecchia, the operations director and co-owner of Tampa Bay Markets. “It was a risk worth taking and we see the same for the Madeira Beach location. We feel the residents and businesses of Madeira Beach will love and support this Wednesday Market and it’s our goal to give them the type of vendors they want to shop with on a weekly basis.”
The Madeira Beach Market will be refreshed as a “Makers Market'' which will feature local makers who make and sell artisan products such as honey, sauces, jams, baked goods, plants, dog treats and spice blends. Additionally, local art and maker vendors will be given priority as this market sits right across from the beach and lots of beach goers will enjoy taking local items home as gifts.
Local farmers will be booked on a seasonal basis to provide some fresh fruits and vegetables for the short midweek grocery list. Live local music will also be booked and begin at 10 a.m.
“Our goal is to start small, building a base and growing larger for each market season,” said Greg Barnhill, the director of Finance for Tampa Bay Markets. “With the market opening its new platform in March, we will only have a few months until the season ends, but we will keep working hard to bring in the right types of vendors this year and for the kick off next fall.”
The Madeira Beach Market will begin with more than 30 vendors and will be presented on a weekly basis through the end of the season in late May. The market will reopen in November.
Customer parking is free and available at City Hall and Winn Dixie on Municipal Drive and on street parking on Rex Place. Paid parking is also available at the Archibald Beach Parking lot for $2.50 per hour.
Tampa Bay Markets is taking the necessary precautions for the pandemic and is adjusting the market footprint to allow for social distancing of the masked vendors and touchless sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the market for customer convenience.
For more information or updates on additional local markets, visit the Tampa Bay Markets Facebook Page.