Rotary gears up for raffle
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Rotary Club of Indian Rocks Beach is getting set to present the 20th edition of its Big Game Raffle fundraiser.
This year’s Grand Prize winner will be awarded two tickets to the 2023 Super Bowl, which will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. Also included in the grand prize package will be four nights lodging in Phoenix and $1,000 in spending money. Second- through fifth-prize winners will win $1,000, $500, $300 and $200, respectively.
Tickets can be purchased from any IRB Rotarian or by contacting David Kline at 727-418-1673.
The Grand Prize Drawing will be held on Dec. 11, starting at 2:30 p.m. at Slyce Pizza Bar, 311 Gulf Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. Slyce will be offering drink specials and complementary appetizers during the three-hour event. The grand prize-winning ticket will be drawn at 5:30 p.m. You do not have to be present to win.
Net proceeds from this event and all the club's fundraisers are used to support Rotary’s charitable projects, locally, nationally, and globally.
To learn more about the Rotary Club and the projects it supports, visit www.indianrocksrotary.org.
If you would like to get familiar with one of the world's oldest and largest service organizations, join it for breakfast any Wednesday morning. Its one-hour meeting starts at 7:15 a.m. at Crabby Bill’s, 401 Gulf Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. Breakfast is on the club.
Sea Dog helping Ian victims
MADEIRA BEACH — Sea Dog Brewing Co. is partnering with the city of Madeira Beach to collect donations to send for disaster relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Donations can be dropped off until Thursday, Nov. 17, at Sea Dog Brewing, 9610 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island, or Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Closed Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Mah jong: Looking for new members! Call us at 727-391-2828 if interested.
Book groups: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 10:30 a.m. “The Sisters of Summit Avenue” by Lynn Cullen.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Registration required.
Baby & Me Storytime: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m.
PreK story time: Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
Santa is Coming! Saturday, Dec. 3, 1 p.m. Bring your letters for Santa, and hear him tell stories.
St. Pete Beach Public Library news
ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
• Friday, Nov.11 — Veterans Day: Library closed.
• Monday, Nov. 14, 5 p.m. — Family Movie: Join us for a film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
• Tuesday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
• Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2 p.m. — Fall Recipe Swap: Let’s chat about our favorite autumnal treats and share recipes.
• Wednesday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m. — Donut Happy Hour: An opportunity to socialize with other adults while enjoying donuts and coffee.
• Thursday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m. — A Novel Idea Book Club: “The Beekeeper of Aleppo,” by Christi Lefteri.
• Friday, Nov. 18, noon — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.