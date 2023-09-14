MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive, has announced several upcoming events.
Those include:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Ask questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Tai Chi: Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Register in advance online at gulfbeacheslibrary.org, or call us at 727-391-2828. Fee is $5 the day of the class.
Meditation: Fridays, 11 a.m.-12 noon. Relax and rejuvenate at the end of the week.
Book Club: Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10:30 a.m. "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 5-7:30 p.m. Registration required.
The library also provides notary services for $5 per stamp. Call 727-391-2828 to schedule an appointment. Note: The library won’t provide document witnesses.