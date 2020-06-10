Not everyone on board Pinellas bus rapid transit project

ST. PETE BEACH — Officials from Pinellas County and St. Petersburg were thrilled May 28 when President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement via Twitter that the U.S. Department of Transportation was committing the final $21.8 million to the PSTA’s $43.9 million bus rapid transit project.
Forward Pinellas Executive Director Whit Blanton called funding of the project that aims to connect downtown St. Pete with the beaches a “monumental day for Pinellas County.”
Two of the three cities the buses will run through don’t share that sentiment, though, and say they have no intention of allowing the county to steamroll their concerns that the project is not the right fit for their communities.
St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson said June 2 that he and South Pasadena Mayor Arthur Penny have agreed to send a joint letter to federal officials in Washington, D.C., informing them that not everyone is on board.
“I think it’s important that everybody that makes the decision on these things knows that of the three municipalities, two of them don’t want it,” Johnson said.
The project is a train-like transit service with frequently arriving buses often running in a dedicated lane. The service is rapid because it only makes a limited number of stops, and riders will pay before they board. Buses will run every 15 minutes during the day and every 30 minutes during late evenings.
In June 2019, St. Pete Beach issued a resolution stating its opposition to the portion of the project south of 75th Avenue on Gulf Boulevard, citing its narrow lanes. South Pasadena adopted a resolution in April 2019 stating similar objections for Pasadena Avenue.
The Central Avenue Trolley also runs three buses each hour, so seven or more buses could be traveling the cities’ roadways each hour.
“I still think we need to be connected with downtown (St. Pete),” Johnson said. “That would be great. But I don’t like any more buses around this city. It’s just too small.”
Commissioner Melinda Pletcher echoed the concerns in the city’s resolution, which stated the project wasn’t compatible with the city’s plans for Gulf Boulevard.
“This is a very sensitive roadway,” she said. “And safety for our pedestrians and our visitors is paramount. And how does this really complement the goals of a safe place to come. I am just shocked that that money got funded and that they are deciding that this is a priority project.”
Options moving forward
Gulf Boulevard is a state-owned road, however, so the city has little recourse.
Therefore, Pletcher agreed with Johnson that the city needs to take its objections straight to Washington, suggesting it utilize its lobbyist.
City Manager Alex Rey said the lobbyist primarily focuses on state and county issues, but suggested other options.
“While we don’t have a strong ability to control how the BRT is going to operate … you do have 100% control with what happens with the CAT (Central Avenue Trolley) service,” he said.
The city currently pays the county $225,000 for that service, which runs from the St. Petersburg Pier to the Pinellas County Beach Access Park off Gulf Boulevard.
Rey said the day the BRT launches, the city could eliminate that contract and put the money toward expanding its Freebee microtransit service.
In fact, the city announced that, starting June 8, the free on-demand shuttle service was expanding its coverage area from Pass-A-Grille up to County Park and its hours of operations to 6 a.m. to midnight. It has previously traveled only as far as the Don CeSar.
Commissioner Ward Friszolowski said eliminating the trolley and using the money to expand the Freebee service all the way to 75th Avenue meant the BRT could be a workable system.
“To me, that’s getting to be I think maybe a pretty good system where we have our own kind of boutique system and anybody who wants to connect to downtown St. Pete has the BRT,” he said. “So, that was the way I was going to look at it.”
One of the BRT’s three proposed stops on Gulf Boulevard would be at the Tradewinds Island Resorts, so Johnson said some hotel owners are happy at the prospect of it quickly transporting guests to and from downtown. But he said they are pretty much alone, pointing to the dozens of emails he’s received in opposition to the project versus only one in support.
So, he said he’d prefer the buses only go as far as 75th Avenue and stay off Gulf Boulevard.
A final push
Up until the moment of Trump’s tweet, Johnson wasn’t too concerned about the project because he said it still needed to clear several hurdles just to qualify to be eligible for the federal funding.
“If it (funding) ever happens, it will be a long way off,” Johnson said May 26, just two days before the announcement.
Those hurdles were cleared in a hurry. Now, Johnson is urging residents to write and call state and federal legislators so their voices will be heard.
“To me, the fight’s not over until it’s over,” said Mark Grill of St. Pete Beach. “And even then we need to push back on this, because the citizens, the residents of St. Pete Beach don’t want this. The residents of South Pasadena don’t want this. So maybe we need to join forces with South Pasadena and don’t let St. Petersburg just walk all over us.”