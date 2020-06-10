Not everyone on board Pinellas bus rapid transit project

The city announced that its Freebee on-demand shuttle service was expanding its coverage area from Pass-A-Grille up to County Park and its hours of operations to 6 a.m. to midnight. It has previously traveled only as far as the Don CeSar. If the county’s bus rapid transit project comes to fruition, city leaders say they would like to expand its mictrotransit service all the way to 75th Avenue and cancel its contract with the Central Avenue Trolley.