From left, Pinellas County Commission Chairperson Janet Long, Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy, White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Director Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Pinellas County Public Works Director Kelli Levy and Pinellas County Intergovernmental Liaison Brian Lowack. The group met March 6 at the White House as Pinellas County seeks help in a stalemate with the Army Corps of Engineers over beach renourishment policy.