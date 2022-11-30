INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Following weeks of discussion and research that included a fact-finding field trip to the recycling plant by City Commissioner Jude Bond, officials on Nov. 9 decided on the future of the city’s curbside recycling program.
According to City Manager Gregg Mims, the commission authorized him to sign a two-year extension with the city’s current service provider to a contract that was set to expire Dec. 31. The financial terms will mirror those of a contract that was recently awarded in neighboring Madeira Beach and will result in a monthly cost increase to all solid waste customers to continue a service most residents and officials agree is vital to the community.
“After some back-and-forth negotiation there was some agreement that they would be willing to continue our curbside (service) in the same manner as it is now for the same price that was awarded at Madeira Beach,” Finance Director Dan Carpenter explained.
The new deal “does take our existing agreement that expires in December from about $239,000 to $389,000 total, for a whole year for all recycling, and that equates to a need to increase all solid waste customers 10% a month,” he said.
Carpenter said that means “a $6 increase every two months, per house,” and he said they do have out-clauses should they wish to end the contract early.
After a lengthy discussion that included representatives from the county and private recycling officials, the commission unanimously agreed to move ahead with the new deal.
“This is a no-brainer,” Commissioner Phil Hanna stated in making a motion to approve the deal. The motion ultimately passed, 5-0.
In other news
The commission voted 3-1 on first reading to move forward with an ordinance that would exclude motorized vessels from operating within the city’s coastal waters in the Gulf of Mexico. The decision came after state agencies determined IRB’s marker buoy system was not in conformance with current regulations regarding no-wake zones.
After some debate about the restrictions “going against the culture of IRB,” as one resident claimed, the majority of commissioners agreed safety was most important, while Vice Mayor Denise Houseberg voted against the item.
The second reading is scheduled for the next regular commission meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, starting at 6 p.m. During the next meeting, the city manager is also scheduled to present a list of options to the commission regarding potential new fees and regulations stemming from the special meeting on short-term rentals that was held Nov. 15.