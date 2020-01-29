ST. PETE BEACH — With City Manager Alex Rey coming up on his one-year anniversary in this Gulf Coast city, among his major goals are completing several capital infrastructure projects, ranging from sewer and stormwater improvements, to sparking economic development. Rey reflected on his tenure and what’s to come as he fielded questions from the Beach Beacon.
Q: What were your impressions when you visited St. Pete Beach for the first time? Did the city live up to your first impressions? And what do you like about the city now?
A: I found the City to have a good mix of neighborhoods and lifestyles, from the Old Florida look in Pass-A-Grille to the hotel district on Gulf Boulevard, to the beautiful homes on the eastern shore and the historical downtown Corey Avenue district, and the amazing parks on the north side of the island. It is a small city that caters to multiple lifestyles. Over my time in the city, that perspective was re-emphasized, especially when you learn about the history of the different areas.
Q: What do you see as some of the major issues facing the city in 2020?
A: In the early part of the year, we will complete the Blind Pass project and will begin the construction of the force main sewer system and undergrounding electric along Gulf Boulevard. The construction of the force main and electric will last about 18 months and will create some disruption, especially along high-traffic areas like Gulf Boulevard and Gulf Winds Drive.
In 2020, we will also be renovating the city’s historic library, and we will have to temporarily relocate the library for about six months.
Public transportation is also an issue we addressed in 2019 and will continue to do so through the year. In the summer of 2020 our new public transportation program, Freebee, will expand to the county parking area across from Dolphin Plaza.
Q: How can the city spark redevelopment along Corey Avenue to attract more businesses and visitors to that area of town?
A: The city is in the midst of improving the public infrastructure along Corey Avenue. We recently repaved the street and we are building bump-out as part of the new landscaping and to improve the pedestrian experience along the street. We are also adding cool-top to the street to reduce the heat during street events.
These improvements along with the future development of east Corey will help revitalize the downtown area. Our goal is to empower the business community along with the residents of St. Pete Beach to be informed and involved with any developments in the area, and as such we will be working with the prospective developers to help create “Development Information Sessions” as projects progress.
Q: What are some of the obstacles the city faces when it comes to sparking redevelopment and attracting businesses to area like Corey Avenue and Gulf Boulevard? When might the city be able to attract new hoteliers?
A: The largest obstacle has been the moratorium that is in place as a result of not having enough sewer capacity. As we prepare to go forward with the sewer project, we are beginning to see renewed interest in the redevelopment of some of the properties like the Howard Johnson and the Tradewinds.
Additionally, there are several developers that are interested in the east Corey properties for a mixed-use development.
We also need to revisit our regulatory approval processes to make it easier for small business to move into the city.
Q: How quickly will the city be able to initiate projects that eliminate or control street flooding?
A: For years, cities like ours have focused on managing street flooding as a result of a rain event. However, we are now dealing with a new challenge, which is also to manage the seawater that is reaching into our street. To that end, in the short-term, we are adding flex valves to prevent seawater from coming through the outfalls back into the street and repairing seawalls that have compromised the water retention. That process is beginning this month and will continue through next year.
In the long term, through our studies we have identified the areas that are most at risk within a 40-year planning horizon and we are developing solutions to manage both the rain and seawater in those areas.
Q: What changes are planned for city services and operations to better serve residents and visitors?
A: One of my emphasis areas is beautification of the city, and we have added one position to focus on weed removal, planting small flowers throughout the city and more carefully manicuring the commercial areas.
We are also focusing on improving the responsiveness to citizen complaints, improving the communications with our residents and visitors through our new public information officer and the use of social media, and creating a culture of accountability where all of the employees are our eyes and ears to report problems in the community.
Q: What ideas would you like to borrow from other municipalities that could work in St. Pete Beach?
A: One idea that we have already implemented is the use of small electric vehicles to replace large transit buses in residential districts, like Pass-A-Grille. While the small vehicles are less disruptive, we have also seen an increase in usage over the large transit vehicles.
We have also transferred the responsibilities for the parks and medians from the Public Works Department to the Recreation Department, creating a parks and Recreation Department, such as it exists in other municipalities.
We are also putting a special emphasis on bringing additional grant monies to help us pay for the services we provide to the residents.
Q: What potential state or federal legislation are you keeping an eye on that could affect St. Pete Beach?
A: The most significant legislation that we are tracking at the state level is the request for funding for the sewer project that we have made from the state, which totals about $2.5 million. Additionally, there is proposed legislation to weaken even more the regulatory authority of the cities over short-term rentals.
Q: What do you like about being a city manager? In particular, what do you like about being city manager in St. Pete Beach, after leading cities in South Florida for many years? What are some of the differences and similarities?
A: The reason I like my job is that you get to have an impact on the quality of life of the residents and the prosperity of the businesses, both in the short term by addressing small issues as well as the long term when you get to plan the future of the communities. I found that while there may differences in culture between areas, we are most similar than different in our desire to live in a safe, well-kept, and enriching community.