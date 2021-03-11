MADEIRA BEACH — Shoreline protection has traditionally been accomplished through what Jack Cox calls “brute force.” Miles-long steel breakwaters. Concrete barriers. The dredging of tons of sand or, in a Pinellas County ritual, depositing sand from the depths back onto the beach.
Cox’s company, Edgewater Resources, is among a new group of coastal engineering experts thinking differently.
“We started exploring the idea of a really fundamental question: What is a breakwater?” he told a group of beach city mayors at a recent meeting of the Barrier Islands Governmental Council, or BIG-C. “We all have visions of piles of rock or walls built high or concrete caissons. But we said no. A breakwater is something we can put out there to change the wave environment. However we choose to change the wave environment, we are free to work with. There is no constraint to say we can’t make something that looks like an island, maybe change the shape of the bottom. We allow all the variables we can play with.”
Those so-called “living shoreline solutions” can create sustainable shorelines by emulating nature. They can involve man-made islands, bottom structures, or geometric features added to jetties or breakwaters to steer wave currents away from destructive behavior.
Cox was invited to discuss new innovations with the beach mayors as they once again struggle with hurdles jeopardizing a $45 million beach nourishment effort scheduled for the Pinellas beaches in 2024. Indian Shores Mayor Patrick Soranno saw an Edgewater presentation at a recent meeting of the Florida Shore and Beach Preservation Association, and told fellow mayors the talk “lit me up like a Christmas tree.”
Cox said that just as wave action can gradually scour a beach or close a pass, it can also be manipulated to force accretion of sand where it is needed, stabilizing a coastline. Geometric features can help “lock the beach in place” so that nourishment is no longer necessary, he said.
A protection system of artificial islands can create wave sheltering, controlling tidal flow patterns.
Cox discussed a project Edgwater recently completed in Fort Pierce, where that city’s marina is now protected by a series of small islands created in the Indian River Lagoon. The company is involved in a similar project at Illinois Beach State Park, where a 6-mile swath of the Lake Michigan shoreline has been washed away and Edgewater intends to stabilize and replace it through invisible offshore methods.
The technology is complicated, involving complex mathematical formulas, three-dimensional physical modeling of waves and currents in enormous test tanks, projected wave transmission, flume testing, “geo-bags” and “mattresses,” and other engineering tricks.
And yes, the engineers are well aware of the phrase originally conjured in the old Chiffon margarine ads: “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature!”
“We’re not fooling Mother Nature,” Cox said. “In fact, we’ve been able to shake hands with Mother Nature here by just understanding rather than just using brute-force approaches, rather than just throwing sand on the beach, rather than building these big massive things, by using much less structure, by placing them offshore so we’re not touching anybody’s property. We’re able to manipulate and move the conditions so that we can maintain a sustainable beachfront.”
Despite the projects in Fort Pierce and Illinois, Cox acknowledged that engineers at his company or elsewhere have not attempted a project of the scale that would be required as a Pinellas beach protection system. The marina project involved just one mile of shoreline; the Illinois project encompasses 6 miles. Pinellas County is currently planning a 9-mile nourishment project for the depleted beachfront from Clearwater to Redington Beach; Treasure Island and St. Pete Beach are also regularly targeted for nourishment.
The first step in any local effort would be a feasibility study.
Members of the BIG-C said they would be interested in working with Pinellas County and perhaps securing Federal Emergency Management Agency resiliency funding or such a study.
“The technology is fascinating,” said Soranno. “We just have to make sure it works.”
It would also come with a steep price tag. The Fort Pierce marina project cost $22 million; the Illinois project, $44 million. The feasibility study alone for the Illinois project cost $300,000.
That would require county, state and federal help.
Madeira Beach Mayor John Hendricks was pleased to hear Cox describe how a beach protection project could also address problems at John’s Pass, where sand is building up and affecting businesses, recreation and public safety.
However, “Unless we can get the federal government to earmark some funding for that … I don’t see it happening,” Hendricks said.
Soranno said the concept will be addressed in future meetings of the BIG-C. “My sense is that everybody wants to take a look at this,” he said.
The presentation by Edgewater Resources came as beach mayors wrestle with what has been the traditional local strategy for beach erosion — another round of beach nourishment. That is typically accomplished on a six-year cycle as natural tidal forces and occasional storms reshape barrier island coastlines.
The federal government pays 60% of the cost of nourishment projects, with the state and county kicking in 20% each. In 2018, the local project cost $45 million.
In a new development, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is now requiring easements from every beachfront property along the nourishment path. The easements ensure public use of the beach — which does not change the status quo — but some skeptical homeowners aren’t cooperating.
John Bishop, coastal management coordinator for Pinellas County, told BIG-C mayors that the Corps had scheduled a briefing with county officials in May. He said the fact that the Corps had relaxed an end-of-2020 deadline to receive 100% of the easements was encouraging.
“It sounds like they might be reevaluating stuff a little bit, but I wouldn’t get my hopes up,” Bishop said. “Remember, this is a nationwide policy, and whatever they do is probably going to have to be consistent with that.”
The county is continuing an outreach campaign to attempt to assure property owners that there is nothing untoward in the easement requirement.