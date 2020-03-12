TREASURE ISLAND — A lack of action and communication by Community Improvement Department staff over Verizon’s placement of cellular antenna tower poles in Sunset Beach brought to light what some city leaders say is an even larger issue of discontent over how that department handles customer service and building permits.
Two weeks ago, Sunset Beach residents, mainly from Mansions By The Sea and Sunset Chateau, filled City Hall chambers to protest Verizon installing its cellular antennas on five poles near their condominiums without their knowledge.
However, during a March 3 work session, residents and the City Commission learned it was staff that had dropped the ball and did not take advantage of a permit process that would have allowed the city to request some of the poles to be relocated.
Kerry Burrows, a Verizon representative, explained when Verizon made its application to install the cellular antennas and poles, the city had 14 days to agree or disagree with the site application, and even request a pole’s relocation. While Verizon held numerous meetings with city staff, a request to move any of the utility poles was never made, he said.
In addition, Burrows said, if requested, Verizon could even have held a town hall meeting to inform residents of the project. That request was also never made.
Cellular antennas were subsequently installed on three existing Duke Energy poles, and two black metal poles were installed by Verizon.
“So we missed our opportunity to do any requesting of location changes?” Commissioner Heidi Horvak asked.
Burrows said, “we worked with members of the city through the permitting process … before we made an official application. In that time frame, we offered to come in meet with the municipality to go over our design; we offered to come in and do workshops, and are very open to meeting and discussing with any member of the municipality.”
Horvak said “part of the reason we are so upset about this is we, this commission, these residents, did not get notice; we were not able to take advantage of your openness and desire to do these things at that time. We were never given that opportunity and that’s not on you, that’s on the city.”
City Manager Garry Brumback agreed.
“That’s on us and we have developed a process now to make sure we do both,” he said. “We notify adjacent property owners going forward and we take advantage of the time lines.”
Mayor Larry Lunn said, “we are not done with this issue; we will continue to pursue an avenue that will be more palatable.”
Commissioner Tyler Payne said this issue brings to light ongoing complaints he has received about a lack of customer service and communication by the Community Improvement Department, which handled permitting of the Verizon poles.
“This relates to building on what we have been talking about tonight and something we have talked about before. … I expressed a lot of my concerns to (the city manager) over the past two years. I continue to hear numerous complaints about lack of customer service and poor communication from our Community Improvement Department. I think tonight was a good example of that with the 5G poles,” Payne said.
He pointed to an email from a local resident and business owner who has several properties in the city. In her email, she expressed how she “is extremely frustrated” with the department and its consultant firm that conducts building inspections for the city.
“It’s an example of something that’s been going on for the past two years that has not been appropriately addressed. ...I consistently get complaints of poor customer service, and poor communication from permitting and building department. It just seems that nothing is able to be done about it,” Payne explained.
“As it relates to the 5G poles,” Payne added, “it’s just really disappointing to me that no one in the Community Improvement Department just thought, ‘Maybe let the community know where the poles are going to go.’”
Payne said, “most people coming in for building permits are trying to make the city a better place and to increase our tax base. My opinion of that department is that they should be doing everything they can to make (a permit applicant’s) life easier, not harder, and not stand in the way of making something happen. It should not be a department of no; it should be a department of how can I help you get what you are trying to do here done in a fast and efficient manner, and that is not what I am hearing.”
Commissioner Saleene Partridge noted she has had similar conversations with residents in her district.
“It is disappointing that we don’t have a culture of collaboration (in the building department) as perceived by our clients or residents,” she said. “I am very concerned that we haven’t seen improvement. After hearing what happened tonight, I am even more disheartened.”
“If we don’t have a culture in this department of feeling a responsibility to inform and work collaboratively, if there is a sense of entitlement that these decisions can be made without discussion, I’m highly concerned about that and highly disappointed,” Partridge added. “We absolutely need to look into this in more detail and more seriously than maybe we have in the past.”
She added she “really hopes residents are clear that the commission did not know about the Verizon installation of utility poles “and we are very empathetic. We are very committed to not only making change in the big picture, but doing everything we can to look into this.”
Payne said as the commission designs its strategic plan excellent customer service in that department should be a top priority. “To hear people’s home builders and pool builders and seawall builders say ‘I will never build in Treasure Island ever again’ is maddening. This is my hometown. I grew up here and for people to not want to do business is absolutely. … I don’t have words for it. I feel powerless to do anything at this point, because I have expressed my concerns over and over and I don’t feel like anything is being done.”
Lunn said, “we all learn from mistakes; if you learn from it and do a better job in the future we’ve accomplished something.”
Payne noted “they can’t keep making the same mistakes year after year.”
Lunn agreed, saying “no, I heard it throughout the community, people just don’t like doing business in this city. Let’s see what we can do about it.”