REDINGTON SHORES — The next town administrator may be among the six semifinalists picked by the commission last week from a slate of 53 candidates responding to the town’s recent ads for the soon-to-be open position.
The semifinalists include Vince Akhimie, Douglas Andrews, John Cameron Barkley, Howard W. Brown, Michael S. McGlothlin and Meridy Semones.
The current administrator, Jeff Shoobridge, resigned a month ago following commission critiques of his performance. Shoobridge has pledged to remain in his post through the end of June to allow the commission to find a replacement.
One of the issues during Shoobridge’s tenure has been the role of individual commissioners in governing the town.
Prior to the creation of the town administrator position, each of the town commissioners were assigned supervisory roles over the functions of the various town government departments.
That practice continued after Shoobridge was hired, leading to tensions between Shoobridge and several individual commissioners. In his resignation letter, Shoobridge said, “I have come to the conclusion that I am not the right fit for leading Redington Shores forward.”
The same problems happened nearly 20 years ago, when the town hired its first administrator, only for him to resign a year later, largely frustrated over blurred areas of responsibilities.
Recently, at the urging of newly elected Commissioner Lisa Hendrickson, the commission revised its procedures to eliminate the commission’s individual department assignments.
At the time, Hendrickson argued that the commission’s job “is to set the vision and the goals and objectives” for the administrator and is “not about being involved in the details and the management of the day-to-day areas of running the town.”
However, the job description for the new administrator currently posted on the town’s website still refers to the administrator being expected to work “directly and effectively with each commissioner in their assigned areas of responsibility.”
The revised wording in the commission’s procedures manual calls for the administrator to give the commission “periodic” reports … “to ensure the town’s objectives are being met.” The commission’s role, as specified, is to provide “vision and strategic goals.”
However, the job description does not make clear just how much authority the new administrator will have to manage the town on a daily basis without having to report to individual commissioners.
The candidate selection procedure
In reviewing the six candidates, each commissioner plans to check provided references and separately interview each of the finalists by telephone or Zoom between now and June 8, when the commission will meet publicly at 5:30 p.m. to select three of the candidates as finalists.
Those three candidates will be asked to write a 30- 60- 90-day plan for how they would manage the town if hired. They would then appear at a public commission meeting on June 22, also at 5:30, to be questioned individually by the commission.
The commission has rejected scheduling a meet-and-greet meeting for the public to meet informally with the candidates, though residents might seek to comment on the individual candidates during the June 22 public meeting. The resumes of the three finalists will be posted on the town’s website for public review prior to the meeting.
The commission plans to pick its new administrator that night, but the decision could slip to another meeting. Town Attorney Robert Eschenfelder will negotiate the final employment contract, which would need commission approval.
Among the town’s preferences for whomever it picks for the administrator position is membership in the International City/County Management Association. Not all of the semifinalists have that credential.
Minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, at least five years in municipal government with three years as a manager or assistant manager. The commission also prefers candidates with Florida coastal experience and able to live “within close proximity” to the town, preferably in Pinellas County. Again, not all the semifinalists have those qualifications.
The town is offering a salary range from $90,000 to $130,000 for Shoobridge’s replacement. Shoobridge currently earns $125,080 annually.
The candidates
Vince Akhimie – A certified public manager, Akhimie is currently working as a management consultant based in Lakeland. He has an extensive public works, utilities, planning, and development background serving counties and cities throughout Florida, as well as Illinois, Connecticut, New Jersey, Kentucky, Michigan and Washington.
“I have a can-do approach and have consistently managed local government programs, projects and staff with high quality result, respect, integrity, within budget and with excellent customer service,” he wrote in his letter to the commission.
Akhimie’s previous clients include Avon Park where he managed multimillion water and wastewater projects, as well as Hartman Consulting and Design and the Architectural Design Consortium. He also has served as assistant city manager for Lake City, director of utilities for Daytona Beach, public works and utilities director for the city of Bremerton, Washington, and public works director for Riviera Beach, Oviedo, and Miami Beach in Florida and in Oak Park, Illinois. He also worked as utilities director for DeSoto and Polk counties and was director of traffic and parking for Stamford, Connecticut.
He holds a master’s degree and bachelor of science degree from the University of Washington.
Douglas Andrews – As a former Madeira Beach commissioner, vice mayor, and director of parks, recreation, and special events, as well as a local business owner, Andrews offers a very different background than the other public career-track candidates.
“My experience in barrier island municipal government is quite robust,” he wrote to the commission. “I am probably the most uniquely qualified individual applying for this position … the real benefit of hiring me is I have developed a network for area professionals that will assist me and the Town of Redington Shores at the drop of a hat.”
Andrews describes himself as a “private sector and municipal management strategist” who is “adept at driving revenues and improving team performance and morale.” He currently owns a 7-11 franchise in Madeira Beach. Previously, he was vice president of business development for Imagine Telecom/Coolwave Communications, vice president of U.S. carrier sales for Teleglobe/VSNL international, and branch manager for Broadwing Communications and American Frontier/Financial.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stetson University and previously served as vice chairman of the Madeira Beach Civil Service Commission.
John Cameron Barkley – Most recently, Barkley was city manager and city clerk of Charles Town in West Virginia, as well as chair of the Charles Town Utility Board. He has a total of 25 years of experience in managing local government at both the municipal and county levels.
Barkley says the position in Redington Shores is a “tremendous opportunity” and that he is “well-prepared to advise on policy matters” and brigs “a unique level of energy and passion for public service.” He stressed that he is “keenly aware of the many facets involved” in the job at Redington Shores. He pledged to “live the job.”
Previously, Barkley served as city manager for the city of Winslow, Arizona. When living in Virginia, he was county administrator for Greene County, town administrator of Round Hill, project manager of Keepers Inc., and town manager for the towns of Colonial Beach and Dumfries. He also served as city administrative officer for New Carrollton, Maryland, director of financial and human resources for the Baltimore Metropolitan Council, town administrator for Perryville, Maryland, and special aide to the mayor of Baltimore.
Barkley holds a master of public administration degree from the university of Baltimore / Yale Gordon College of Public Affairs, and a bachelor of arts degree in English literature from the University of Maryland at College Park.
Howard W. Brown – As the former village manager of Indiantown, Brown created and implemented a five-year strategic plan for Indiantown, achieving its goals within three years. He was the village’s first permanent manager for a government incorporated only in 2017. During his time there, he guided Indiantown in the purchase of a multimillion-dollar private water and sewer plant that became a revenue-generator, and in the receipt of $23 million in grant funding.
“As an experienced and credentialed city manager, I have an in-depth knowledge and strong command of financial management, strategic planning, annexation planning, municipal bond financing, negotiations, executive leadership and other skills necessary to effectively lead the administration,” he wrote to the commission.
Previously, he was city manager of Bell, California, and Muskogee, Oklahoma. In Opa-Locka, he served both as acting assistant city manager and director of planning and community development. Earlier, he was director of planning and development services for Albany, Georgia, neighborhood improvement manager for Lilburn, Georgia, and chief of code enforcement for Lauderdale Lakes in Florida.
Brown holds a bachelor of science degree in criminology from Florida State University, a master of public administration degree from the University of West Florida, and a certificate from Harvard University’s program for state and local government executives. He served in the U.S. Army in the Persian Gulf War.
Michael S. McGlothlin – Serving for the past five years as city administrator for Columbia City, Oregon, McGlothlin says he is “seeking a new challenge” and believes he would be a “strong addition” to Redington Shores. He describes himself as having “sound judgment and decision-making skills” and a reputation as “a visionary and forward-thinking strategist.”
McGlothlin has over 29 years of experience in municipal administration and public service, previously serving for nine years as Columbia City’s chief of police and for nine years as a division commander for the Zebulon Police Department in North Carolina. He also worked as a law enforcement officer and special assistant to the city manager in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Earlier, he served for seven years in the U.S. Army’s Military Police Airborne Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
McGlothlin holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University.
Meridy Semones – Currently the performance and budget director for the city of Largo, Semones has worked for that city for 15 years in a variety of positions. She says that in her present role she serves as the “primary coordinator” for the city’s executive leadership team, including elected officials in providing guidance in developing strategies relating to budget and capital improvement projects, grants, contracts, and procurement.
Previously, she was the OMB manager for Largo, responsible for preparing the city’s annual budget, capital improvement, and strategic planning. Earlier she was a management analyst for the city of Largo, involved in fiscal administration, budget and capital improvement planning, and contracts for purchasing and services.
“At the intersection of strategy, culture and budget is our people, and as a result, much of my role has had an organization change and development focus,” she wrote to the commission.
Semones says she is interested in the town administrator position “because it builds off my rich experience” in Largo and would allow her to “build towards my career goal of becoming a city or county manager.”
She holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in political science and law studies from the University of Wisconsin.