The 2022 holiday event season kicks off with IRB’s annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2, at the 17th Avenue beach access at 7 p.m., and the “snow”-filled occasion is followed by the city’s holiday street parade on Sunday, Dec. 4.
According to officials, the always-colorful parade is scheduled to weave its way through the island’s “finger” neighborhoods starting at 1 p.m., and the procession of golf carts, hot rods and Christmas characters will end at Kolb Park, 1507 Bay Palm Blvd.
Following the final regularly scheduled monthly commission meeting of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the always spectacular lighted boat parade will conclude the 2022 special events calendar on Saturday, Dec. 17. According to the city’s website, the parade lineup will converge at 6:45 p.m. approximately 200 yards south of the southern end of the Holiday Inn Harborside, at 401 Second St., and will proceed north under the Walsingham Road/SR688 Bridge through the finger neighborhoods before finishing at Harbor Drive North. The bridge will be closed roughly 15 minutes before the parade.
For more information on IRB’s holiday events, including parade maps, visit indianrocksbeach.com.