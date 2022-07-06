TREASURE ISLAND — Treasure Island officials are seeking volunteers to become part of a newly-created organization that would assist homeless persons in the city to find needed social services.
The Life Intervention Focus Team is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that will raise money to pay for a licensed social worker who would work to “relieve the stress of the poor, the distressed, or the underprivileged,” and “advance the availability and access to social services,” according to a press release.
Officials said other goals for LIFT team members include increasing the availability of emergency or sustainable housing, lessening the burden to the city and reducing neighborhood tensions, eliminating prejudice and discrimination through education, and defending human and civil rights.
To qualify to serve on the board, applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a city resident or business owner in the city. Those interesting in serving on LIFT should apply by July 22 by visiting mytreasureisland.com. Go to the "Engage and Connect" tab and click on the “Boards and Committees” link.
The city commission is expected to begin the process of selecting board members in August.
Indian Shores hosts ‘BeBot’
INDIAN SHORES — Keep Pinellas Beautiful is demonstrating its “BeBot” robotic cleanup device across Pinellas County, and the town of Indian Shores will host a demonstration on Thursday, July 14, from 8 to 10 a.m.
BeBot serves as a teaching tool to work alongside cleanup volunteers. It was donated to Keep Pinellas Beautiful by Surfings’s Evolution and Preservation Foundation.
Check-in for the event will be in front of the Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd. Participants should wear closed-toe shoes and clothing that can get dirty. A hat and sunglasses are also recommended. Cleanup supplies will be provided.