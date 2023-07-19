REDINGTON SHORES — Just as they had unanimously approved a contract with a new town administrator, town commissioners found themselves losing a key employee with the resignation of the town clerk and treasurer, Tracy Campbell.
Campbell recently submitted a letter announcing she would be leaving to work with her husband in their family business.
Her last day working for the city will be Aug. 11, but she offered to help train her replacement. The town has received about a half-dozen applications for the position that will pay between $70,000 and $90,000 annually.
Almost exactly two years ago, the commission appointed Campbell, who had previously worked in the town’s building department, as the town’s deputy clerk. Barely a year later, the then-current town clerk/treasurer, Mary Palmer, was forced to resign after serving the town for nearly 40 years.
At the time, the town’s attorney, Robert Eschenfelder, said some commissioners “had expressed their concerns and criticisms of the clerk’s performance” to then-town administrator Jeff Shoobridge.
Campbell subsequently was appointed as the town’s clerk/treasurer after the town received only two applications for the position.
Ironically, Shoobridge recently resigned as well, saying he had been “abused” by at least one commissioner, Christy Herig, who, he said continually questioned his professionalism and “motives.”
At a July 12 meeting of Redington Shores Town Commission, Commissioner Jennie Blackburn contested Shoobridge’s comments and critiqued his performance as administrator. She and other commissioners then welcomed his successor, Michael McGlothlin, who attended the meeting by telephone and is expected to begin his new position on Aug. 7, just days before Campbell’s departure.
McGlothlin served for the past five years as city administrator for Columbia City, Oregon, where he previously was the city’s chief of police for nine years. Previously, he was division commander for the Zebulon Police Department in North Carolina, also for nine years.
He also worked as a law enforcement officer and special assistant to the city manager in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Earlier, he served for seven years in the U.S. Army’s Military Police Airborne Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
McGlothlin holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University.
According to his contract, McGlothlin has agreed to serve for an initial three years at an initial salary of $126,000, increasing to $131,000 and $136,000 in the second and third years, respectively. At the time of his resignation, Shoobridge earned a $125,080 annual salary.
McGlothlin will also receive up to $8,000 to help pay for relocation expenses from his current home in Oregon. He is required to live in Pinellas County.
Any cost-of-living increase given by the commission to other town employees would apply to him, as well.
The contract also provides for other benefits, including life, health and disability insurance, vacation, sick and compensatory leaves, and payment of professional association dues.
According to the contract, the commission retains the right to fire McGlothlin at any time “for cause” (felony or misdemeanor conviction involving moral turpitude, running for public office, or refusal to comply with a lawful commission directive).
He could also be fired without cause providing it is done at a public meeting and grants compensation equal to 20 weeks salary.
If McGlothlin were to resign before the end of his contract, he would not be paid any severance.
The commission plans to review McGlothlin’s job performance after three and six months, and then annually during his contract period, after which he and the commission could renew or alter the contract.
New rules for vendors
Also at the July 12 meeting, an ordinance regulating peddling and soliciting was unanimously approved on second and final reading. It bars the placement of stands, carts, tables or vehicles on the town’s streets, sidewalks or public rights-of-way for the purpose of selling services, merchandise, food or beverages.
Additionally, with little comment or public objection the commission approved on first reading a series of other new or revised ordinances that will affect homeowners and beachgoers.
Public hearings and a second vote are required for any of the new rules to go into effect. No dates for such action have been set as yet, although the commission was to revisit proposed changes to the town’s dock ordinance at its July 20 workshop.
The proposed dock ordinance is intended to revise rules that too frequently require homeowners to seek variances to accommodate current boat designs and sizes.
After several meeting discussions over whether or not the town should regulate or ban the use of paragliders on the town’s beaches, the commission has opted for a total ban, arguing that paragliders create noise, disrupt nesting birds, and present potential safety concerns for beachgoers.
After Commissioner Joe Licata raised the issue of a “dilapidated” home on First Street, the commission decided to consider rules for structures that their building official considers to be “unsafe.”
The proposed new rules would allow the town to require the repair and/or demolition of such structures, as well as provide security fencing and removal of debris.
The commission also revised its agreement with Indian Shores providing Redington Shores residents with police protection through 2026. It also approved a contract with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for code enforcement services.