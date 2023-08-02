MADEIRA BEACH — A workshop discussion on how to proceed with the two bids received for city attorney services stirred up some sharp words from the dais.
The mayor said he would reject the bid from the current interim city attorney based on what he called “a deceptive and misleading application.” In the end, the consensus of the commission was to move forward with interviews of the two applicants at the August workshop, and take a vote in September.
A request for qualifications (RFQ) was done so that a city attorney can officially be named to the position. Currently, Thomas Trask of Trask Daigneault LLC is serving as interim city attorney, and has been since April 2020. Trask has also served as city attorney in prior years.
Two firms responded to the RFQ by the July 7 deadline: Trask’s firm, from Clearwater, and Sarah Johnston of the Weiss Serota law firm. Johnston is based in Tampa, one of five offices for that firm.
“I would like to recommend that we send (the RFQ) out, as soon as possible, to more places,” said Commissioner David Tagliarini at the July 26 workshop meeting. Mayor Jim Rostek had also said at a previous meeting that he would like the city to try for more responses.
“The part I have a hard time with, putting it back out, is that we have not even interviewed the two firms that applied,” said Commissioner Anne-Marie Brooks. She said those two firms followed the rules and each made the effort to prepare an application and submit it on time, and they should be given consideration first.
Further information about the RFQ process was given by Megan Wepfer, public works director. She said that DemandStar software is used to post RFQ’s, and she noted the city’s posting for attorney services was broadcasted to 91 different firms, and 11 of those firms downloaded the packet, while only two submitted applications.
“So this does show us that it was advertised to multiple different agencies,” Wepfer said.
The discussion turned to the interview process, and it was agreed that the interviews would be conducted at a public meeting. “It’s got to be out in the open,” Rostek said. “There can be no other way.”
Rostek then said, “I’m going to read you two emails that came in to all of the commissioners today, and I do not want to be interrupted.” The first was from former commissioner John Douthirt (2017-2021), subject line “The city should investigate,” questioning some of Trask’s actions related to development in the city. A second email was from Kenneth Weiss, an attorney who has represented clients suing the city, saying Trask’s RFQ application is “neither accurate nor complete.”
After reading the long emails, Rostek said he wanted to review the documentation further. Tagliarini said he needed more time to read Weiss’s note but he did have some questions for Trask about the Douthirt email.
“Not all of the information in these emails is accurate,” said City Manager Robin Gomez. He had responded to commissioners by email with some clarifications and said he would be making a further review to determine what the facts are.
Gomez added, “We need to be focusing on facts. A lot of this is opinion.”
Rostek said he had some questions for Trask based on the emails. He asked about additional bar complaints.
“I’m not going to be interrogated by you, mayor, it’s just not going to happen,” said Trask. He said the RFQ specifically asked for ethics complaints. “There are no ethics complaints filed against me or the firm by the Florida Bar. There are a couple of complaints that were filed by Mr. Weiss and Mr. (Bill) Gay, and I specifically disclosed that. I’m not going to go through the details of those complaints because they are still pending.”
Rostek told Trask it was rude of him, as one of the city’s charter officers, not to answer his question.
“My vote will be, because of a deceptive and misleading application, I would reject it,” said Rostek.
The mayor asked the commission how they wanted to proceed.
There was consensus to conduct public interviews at the Aug. 23 workshop, and then vote at the Sept. 12 regular meeting.
Salary/benefits increases
An item was placed on the agenda to consider increasing the salaries of commission members, which are currently $10,000 for the mayor and $7,500 for the other commissioners. Further, providing health insurance benefits is an option not included now that could be considered. If action is taken on this item, it would need to be approved in September to take effect at the March 2024 election.
Tagliarini said he would not necessarily be interested in raising the salary, but he would like to include healthcare benefits to attract more candidates. Currently the job attracts mostly people who are retired or semi-retired, he said, and adding the healthcare benefit could draw younger people to consider serving on the board.
The commissioners would need to be offered the same healthcare package as other city employees, which means the annual cost to the city would be around $20,000 per person. However, it is unlikely that all five commission members would have need of health insurance from the city.
“I think that’s a lot of money,” said Brooks, to pay $20,000 benefits on a $7,500 salary.
“What if it were an option to forego your salary and have health insurance?” said Vice Mayor Ray Kerr.
That idea appealed to the group. Trask said he could craft an ordinance that would accomplish that.
“I’m open for additional discussion on this,” said Rostek, who had said earlier that adding benefits to the salary was “a tough nut to crack.”