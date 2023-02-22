INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Indian Rocks Beach City Commission convened for its regular monthly meeting Feb. 14, and unless you just arrived from up north, the main topic of discussion should come as no surprise.
In addition to unanimously approving a handful of administrative items and a variance request, the commission listened for 45 minutes as more than a dozen residents voiced their thoughts on the ongoing short-term rental situation, a monthslong saga that has been plagued by rancor and rowdiness as officials attempt to draft new legislation to regulate the island’s rental industry.
While vacation rental talk dominated the 90-minute meeting ahead of the next town hall meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, other notable items were addressed, including a plea for support from the fire chief and an update on some special events.
New station sought
Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue Chief Jeffrey Davidson made his monthly presentation, and he spoke about working with the county on locations for new fire stations.
“One of the things we’re moving forward with is the building of new fire stations,” Davidson said, noting “it’s going to be a little while” before anything is finalized.
The chief said while an old analysis found the current stationhouse at 304 First St. should be moved north, results of his research showed the better option “would not be relocate that station, but to add an additional station at the northern end of Indian Rocks Beach,” noting there is “a piece of property that has potential” to expand safety along the beaches.
Davidson said the average distance between fire stations in the area is typically about 2½ miles, but the distance between the IRB and Sand Key stations is nearly six miles.
“That’s horrible, absolutely horrible,” he said, adding that moving the current station would “cause other issues,” including potential delays in response times. He cited a recent drowning as a prime example for the need for a new station, as the influx of residents and visitors, post-pandemic, has caused traffic delays up and down the beach. While he admitted it would be “a big process to get this done” the chief said it wouldn’t cost taxpayers anything extra, as residents already pay into a countywide EMS fund.
“The EMS fund has $65 million in reserves, and they’re on track to have 73 million dollars in the 2028 budget, and that money needs to be spent here. It needs to be spent on our citizens to make sure that all the beaches are covered,” Davidson said, noting residents in the PSFRD district paid $4.2 million into the fund and got just $2 million back this year.
Davidson said he plans to make a public presentation at Belleair Beach City Hall on Monday, Feb. 27, “and we ask that every citizen possible and every commissioner to be there to hear facts about what’s going on and the things I’m trying to do to provide the best services that we can possibly have here at Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue.”
He said he has expressed his thoughts at the county level and the request must go through various processes before any final decisions are made, adding “they know it’s the right thing to do.”
Beach event could end
Commissioner Joe McCall provided updates on several community events hosted by the IRB HOA, including the recent candidate forum, the upcoming Easter egg hunt on April 1 and the popular IRB Beach Fest, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, but could be the last one of its kind due to the increase in erosion on the beach.
“Something to note for those of you who like, or dislike, that event, we have been advised that due to current conditions on the beach, this will probably be our last event on the beach,” McCall said. “Unfortunately, we can’t get our equipment out there. We did it this year, but ongoing that may be a struggle for us.”
McCall went on to note some of the HOA’s recent donations to community organizations, hurricane relief efforts and school band students. He said the organization has been supporting local causes since the 1970s and the loss of Beach Fest would greatly impact those efforts.
“That’s going to be unfortunate and will take a great chunk out of the fundraising for the HOA,” he said.
Rentals dominate discussion
With a pair of four-plus-hour public workshops already in the books and another one scheduled for March 1, more than a dozen residents used the public comments portion of the meeting to further their points about the hot-button issue. Testimony included threats of lawsuits for the city and talk of “scare tactics” and “problem children” being mentioned, leading to no official resolution on the subject.
One resident, however, has decided to put a positive spin on the situation.
Diane Daniel announced she has launched a new business called Vacation Donations, which encourages people to donate anything left behind from their stay.
“It’s aimed at vacation rentals where people who come accumulate a lot more things than you would normally do at a hotel,” Daniel said. “So, I am encouraging property managers and owners and vacationers and anyone who wants to donate things that are left over from their stay. This could include food, books, beach toys, clothing, various items, especially things you might not think about, including soiled towels, which you cannot use in a rental any longer, but the animal rescues would love them.”
Daniel asked anyone interested to visit VacationDonations.org to find out more, adding she is trying to be “a one-stop resource for these things. I’m not trying to do anything new; I’m just trying to get people to use and go to what’s already there. So, I really hope you consider me a friend and a partner in encouraging donations and cutting down on waste, and I’m excited to see where it goes.”